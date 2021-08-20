The WNBA Playoff Race is Heating Up. This is How to Watch It.

Last night was a good night for Patriots fans, as both their QB of the present (Cam Newton) and their QB of the future (Mac Jones) looked sharp. If you’re an Eagles fan … well, you had better hope Jalen Hurts is ready to ball out. Early overreactions are what NFL preseason games are all about, and we’ll get plenty more chances to do just that this weekend. Plus, a big game with plenty of star power in the WNBA, a crosstown showdown in MLB and the beginning of a busy soccer weekend in Europe.

Here’s what I’m watching today.



Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

The Liberty knocked off the Storm Wednesday in a huge win for the team’s WNBA playoff hopes. New York used a dominant fourth quarter to pull the upset, rallying from 10 down after three quarters by outscoring the Storm 21–7 in the final period. That late surge helped overcome a monster game from Jewell Loyd, who poured in a career-high 35 points in the loss.

Now, the Storm get a rematch … and some extra help. Sue Bird is likely to play in this one after sitting out for rest on Wednesday. Meanwhile, MVP candidate Breanna Stewart’s status is unknown after she and her wife welcomed their first child earlier this week. If the Liberty complete the sweep, it will be because of three-point shooting: The team shot a blistering 12–-25 from deep in the win on Wednesday.

7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals | Andy Reid indicated this week that the starters would play the first half of this one, meaning we get 30 minutes of Patrick Mahomes. It’s hard not to watch when he’s on the field. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Andy Reid indicated this week that the starters would play the first half of this one, meaning we get 30 minutes of Patrick Mahomes. It’s hard not to watch when he’s on the field. Western & Southern Open | It’s quarterfinal Friday in the U.S. Open tuneup. On the men’s side, I’m looking forward to the late-night matchup between young Norwegian Casper Ruud and German Alexander Zverev. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

| It’s quarterfinal Friday in the U.S. Open tuneup. On the men’s side, I’m looking forward to the late-night matchup between young Norwegian Casper Ruud and German Alexander Zverev. Paris Saint-Germain at Brest | We’ll have to wait another week for Lionel Messi’s debut in Paris as the superstar continues to recover from his Copa América title run. Still, there’s plenty of intrigue in watching this PSG club and the enormous expectations that will follow them all season. 3 p.m. ET, beIN Sports, watch on fuboTV

| We’ll have to wait another week for Lionel Messi’s debut in Paris as the superstar continues to recover from his Copa América title run. Still, there’s plenty of intrigue in watching this PSG club and the enormous expectations that will follow them all season. Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team | Joe Burrow won’t play in this one, as the Bengals continue to be cautious with their franchise QB following last year’s devastating knee injury. That’s probably smart, given Washington’s vaunted defensive front is matching up with Cincinnati’s weak offensive line. 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics

Brad Mangin/Sports Illustrated

These crosstown rivals begin a three-game series with major implications for both sides of the Bay. The Giants may own baseball’s best record, but the Dodgers are charging hard from behind and have won seven straight to trim SF’s lead to just 2.5 games. Meanwhile, the A’s are in the thick of the AL Wild Card chase, while also trying to put pressure on the Astros at the top of the AL West.

Alex Wood will take the ball for the Giants. The veteran lefty has gotten great run support all year long, helping cover for some recent struggles. Young righthander James Kaprielian, one of the top candidates for AL Rookie of the Year, is slated to start for the A’s.

9:40 p.m. ET, NBC Bay Area/NBC Sports California, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.