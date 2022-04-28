The NFL Draft Is Here. Here’s How to Watch It

It’s finally draft day!

After months of mock drafts and speculation, we finally find out where the top prospects will start their NFL careers. It’s a night full of anxiously refreshing Twitter and Sports Illustrated’s draft tracker, hoping your team makes the big move that will change the direction of the franchise. It’s hard not to love the spectacle of it all.

But that’s not the only big event in sports today. Three more NBA playoff games are also on the slate for tonight, with all three potentially serving as clinchers… or setting up Game 7s. It should be a blast.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

2022 NFL draft first round

Most NFL drafts are all about the quarterbacks. This one isn’t: It’s about the edge rushers. Three of the top four picks in Kevin Hanson’s final mock draft are edge rushers, and the other three in the top six are all offensive linemen. It’s a draft for the trenches, and the results could shape the futures of the franchises picking at the top.

As for the QBs, the likes of Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Malik Willis (Liberty) could come off the board tonight. But expect some wildness tonight toward the top, with SI’s Albert Breer reporting teams could try to move up near the top of the draft to land one of the top cornerbacks available, like LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

The first round of the draft is always full of drama. Enjoy the chaos!

8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Chelsea at Manchester United | As SI’s Marcus Krum wrote last week, the race for fourth place in the Premier League has been a wild one. United has done itself no favors in that chase of late, with back-to-back blowout defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal to drop six points out of fourth. That makes taking points from this showdown with Chelsea today all the more important. 2:45 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans | This series has been far more tricky for the Suns than expected, especially once Devin Booker went down toward the end of Game 2. Can Phoenix clinch it tonight and move on as its star gets healthy, or will this pesky Pels team force a Game 7? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | It’s no secret that this is a big series for the future of the Jazz, whose core has aged together without getting close to a title. Now, their backs are against the wall in this Game 6 after getting blown out by Dallas in Game 5. Is there any fight left in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert? 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

This series got interesting in a hurry!

The Sixers once led 3–0 in this series and looked destined for a sweep of this young Raptors team. Now it’s 3–2, and the series is back in Toronto for Game 6. As Chris Herring wrote early in the series, the Raptors’ swarming defense can make life difficult for anyone, and it has limited the Sixers to 102 and 88 points in back-to-back games to make this series interesting.

So who needs to step up? James Harden. If he wants to prove he can dominate in the playoffs and take a team to a title, now is the time to show it.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.