Packers Put Perfect Home Record on the Line in NFL Playoffs

While the wild-card weekend games brought more blowouts than close calls, they still provided plenty of entertainment—and some head-scratching plays. See what this weekend has in store, starting with today’s contests between the Bengals and Titans in the AFC and the 49ers and Packers in the NFC.

In addition to the NFL playoff action, turn your eyes to the NHL. Colorado surged into the lead in the Western Conference, and the Avalanche look to extend their winning streak to six games against the Canadiens.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

The 49ers ranked third in total defense in the regular season, holding opponents to 310 yards per game, and they kept up that pace in their 23–17 wild-card win against the Cowboys. Entering the playoffs, Dallas’s offense led the league with 407 yards per game, but they totaled just 307 against San Francisco.

The top-seeded Packers had to rally past the No. 6 49ers when the teams met in the regular season. Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time expired sealed a 30–28 win. However, home-field advantage holds weight for Green Bay, who are a perfect 8–0 at Lambeau Field this season. But the last time these franchises met in a playoff game, the Niners dismantled the Packers in Green Bay 37–20 en route to Super Bowl LIV.

8:15 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Kentucky at Auburn | No. 2 Auburn pulled in more first-place votes than No. 1 Gonzaga in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. If the Tigers can beat the No. 12 Wildcats, they should grab the top spot. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans | Cincinnati’s second-year quarterback Joe Burrow will look to lead the No. 4 Bengals to an upset win against the top-seeded Titans. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: LSU at Tennessee | While known for its football, the SEC features can’t-miss men’s basketball this season: Look no further than this weekend’s two top-25 battles, including this contest between the No. 13 Tigers and No. 24 Volunteers. 6 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers | This game puts two Rookie of the Year candidates on display in Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey. If the season ended today, the award likely would go to Mobley, who is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche

The new year is treating the Avalanche well. Since Jan. 1, the Avalanche are 10-0-1, and they have won five straight heading into tonight’s contest against the lowly Canadiens. Forward Mikko Rantanen has 18 points in those 11 games and leads the team with 21 goals this season.

During this stretch, Colorado (27-8-3, 57 points) has grabbed hold of the top spot in the Western Conference. Montreal (8-25-6, 22 points) comes into this game with the worst record in the NHL.

7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

