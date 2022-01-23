Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes Clash in AFC Rematch

Plus, Iowa State WBB looks to maintain its dominance in a top-10 matchup against Baylor.

Another NFL divisional round double-feature graces our televisions today. In the NFC, the No. 4 Rams battle the No. 2 Buccaneers, then in the AFC the No. 3 Bills take on the No. 2 Chiefs. With conference championship game berths on the line, which teams will come out on top?

Also today, catch a pair of star-powered NBA matchups, as LeBron James and the Lakers try to get back on track against the Heat while Steph Curry and the Warriors face the Jazz. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The two-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs must go through the Bills again on their quest for a third-straight conference title. Last season, Kansas City bested Buffalo 38–24 in the conference championship game; this season, the matchup comes a round earlier, but that shouldn’t put a damper on fans’ excitement.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, will meet for the fourth time in two seasons. While the Chiefs won both contests last season, Allen and the Bills claimed a 38–20 win in Kansas City this October. Allen threw for three touchdowns, while Mahomes tossed two touchdowns and two interceptions.

6:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins | The winner of the NHL’s “Last Man In” vote for the Metropolitan Division’s All-Star team, Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel certainly deserves a spot in the upcoming showcase. He leads the Penguins in scoring and will look to power them to a seventh-straight home victory. 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | The Rams cruised against the Cardinals in the final game of wild-card weekend, but did the 34–11 drubbing say more about Los Angeles or Arizona? The visitors do have history on their side: The Rams are 2–0 against the Tom Brady-led Bucs. 3 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat | How do you solve a problem like the Lakers? Benching Russell Westbrook didn’t work in a 111–104 loss to the Pacers last Wednesday. What will the team have up its sleeve against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference? 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors | The Warriors have struggled of late, dropping six of their last 10. The Jazz, too, have looked worse for the wear, going just 4–7 since the start of 2022. A win today would give either team a much-needed boost. 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Iowa State at Baylor

Last season, Iowa State won its first game against Baylor to snap the Bears’ 61-game home winning streak. The season before that, the Cyclones ended Baylor’s 58-game Big 12 winning streak.

No. 15 Baylor (12–4) does not have a streak on the line entering today’s matchup, but No. 7 Iowa State (16–2) brings plenty of motivation as the Cyclones look to hang on to their spot in the top 10 of the AP poll. Before entering the top 10 on Jan. 10, Iowa State hadn’t cracked that benchmark since 2002.

3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

