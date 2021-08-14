Fields, Lawrence, Tua Take the Field in NFL Preseason

Welcome to the weekend! The weather may still feel like summer, but the sports calendar looks a lot like fall. A Saturday loaded with football and soccer is a good Saturday in my book, and I can’t wait to finally get a glimpse of this highly touted rookie QB class. Throw in the return of one ace and the Cy Young push for another, and it’s a great day to watch sports.

Here’s what I’ll be tuning in for.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Yes, it’s preseason football. But as preseason games go, this one is about as interesting as they come thanks to the quarterbacks. How will Tua Tagovailoa look after his first full offseason in the NFL. His play as a rookie was uneven, but the Dolphins have high hopes in 2021–22 after exceeding expectations last season. This will be a good first look at whether Tagovailoa has what it takes to make a jump.

Meanwhile, the Chicago transplant writing this can’t help but get excited about Justin Fields’s professional debut. The former Ohio State star is expected to get extensive playing time today. A good performance would turn the pressure up even more for the Bears organization to fast-track Fields into being QB1 by the time the season gets underway.

1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Crystal Palace at Chelsea | The defending champion of Europe hosts Crystal Palace to open its Premier League campaign. Chelsea will do so having finalized the transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Inter earlier this week. 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

| The defending champion of Europe hosts Crystal Palace to open its Premier League campaign. Chelsea will do so having finalized the transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Inter earlier this week. Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox | The major appeal here is the return of Chris Sale, who will take the mound for the first time in two years and one day for the struggling Red Sox. How close will he look to the Sale of old after Tommy John surgery? 4:10 p.m. ET, NESN/MASN, watch on fuboTV

| The major appeal here is the return of Chris Sale, who will take the mound for the first time in two years and one day for the struggling Red Sox. How close will he look to the Sale of old after Tommy John surgery? Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns | Urban Meyer is calling it a quarterback competition, but the rest of the world is ready for Trevor Lawrence to take the reins in Jacksonville. His much-anticipated NFL debut comes against a Browns team with lots of young talent on defense. 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

| Urban Meyer is calling it a quarterback competition, but the rest of the world is ready for Trevor Lawrence to take the reins in Jacksonville. His much-anticipated NFL debut comes against a Browns team with lots of young talent on defense. Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets | This should be a low-scoring affair: The Mets’ anemic offense has been a major reason for their fall from first, and they’ll have to deal with dominant righthander Walker Buehler in this one. 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Hornets are perhaps the most interesting Summer League team to watch in Vegas. No. 19 pick Kai Jones is a human highlight reel who seems to dunk on someone every time he laces up his shoes. No. 11 selection James Bouknight is similarly explosive, though he has struggled some in Summer League. Also suiting up for the Hornets is LiAngelo Ball, who has made a strong impression with his shotmaking so far in Vegas.

That said, I’d pay large sums of money for access to hear Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes miked up for this one. I have a feeling hearing some of the things he’ll say to Ball would be well worth the cash.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

