Maryland Hosts Baylor in Top-10 Women’s Basketball Showdown

Take a peek at what could be a Final Four preview in women’s college basketball as No. 3 Maryland hosts No. 6 Baylor. The Terps bowed out of last season’s NCAA tournament in the Sweet 16, the Bears in the Elite Eight, but both teams aspire to greater heights this season.

Also today, Cam Newton looks to improve on his second debut with the Panthers when Carolina faces the Washington Football Team, and the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West battle.

Women's college basketball: Baylor at Maryland

Caitlin Bickle (51) , Queen Egbo (25) and NaLyssa Smith (1) Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

New coach Nicki Collen and the No. 6 Lady Bears (3–0) face their first ranked opponent of the season in the No. 3 Terrapins (5–0). Collen took the helm after the offseason departure of Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships in 21 seasons at Baylor but left to start fresh at LSU.

Collen comes to Baylor after serving as the head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream for three seasons. Despite Mulkey’s departure, three senior pillars chose to remain with Baylor in NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle. The trio were freshmen during Baylor’s most recent national title run in 2019.

The Lady Bears will look to prove their mettle against the highly touted Terps, who return all five of their starters from last season.

1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

WBB: Texas at Tennessee | No. 12 Texas already scored an impressive win this season, taking down then No. 3 Stanford last Sunday. The Longhorns will look to keep up their early-season success against No. 16 Tennessee. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| No. 12 Texas already scored an impressive win this season, taking down then No. 3 Stanford last Sunday. The Longhorns will look to keep up their early-season success against No. 16 Tennessee. Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers | Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers could hardly have gone any better. The newly signed quarterback scored touchdowns on his first two plays back with Carolina in last Sunday’s 34–10 win against the Cardinals. He’ll start for the Panthers today. 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers could hardly have gone any better. The newly signed quarterback scored touchdowns on his first two plays back with Carolina in last Sunday’s 34–10 win against the Cardinals. He’ll start for the Panthers today. Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks | After starting the season a perfect 7–0, the Cardinals have come down to Earth in the last few weeks with losses to the Panthers and the Packers. They’ll look to reinforce their dominance in the NFC West with a win against the Seahawks. 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| After starting the season a perfect 7–0, the Cardinals have come down to Earth in the last few weeks with losses to the Panthers and the Packers. They’ll look to reinforce their dominance in the NFC West with a win against the Seahawks. Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs | Dak Prescott and the Cowboys cruised to a 43–3 win against the Falcons last Sunday. Prescott finished the game with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Field hockey: Liberty vs. Northwestern

The NCAA field hockey tournament culminates in today’s national championship game, which will feature two unseeded teams each looking to complete a surprising title run.

Liberty upset top-seeded Rutgers 3–2 in a penalty shootout, then upended dynastic Maryland 3–2 in double overtime in the semifinals. Northwestern beat second-seeded Iowa in the quarterfinals, then bested Harvard 2–1 in overtime in the semifinals. The Wildcats beat the Flames 4–3 on the road earlier this season.

3 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

