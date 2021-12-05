Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Young QBs Go Head-to-Head in the NFL and a 17-Year-Old Stars on NBA TV

    An NFL Sunday without many marquee matchups means time to catch up on the rest of the sports world.
    Author:

    To be honest, today’s NFL slate leaves a bit to be desired. Anyway, I’m a little tired of football after all the college conference championship action from the past two days. There’s still one NFL game in particular I’m keeping my eyes on. But otherwise, I’ll be flipping from the English Premier League to tennis to Paige Bueckers and UConn back to soccer (this time in MLS) before finishing the day with some NBA and G League (yes, G League) action.

    Here’s what’s on tap:

    MUST WATCH

    Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

    joe-burrow

    Teams led by two of the first three QBs taken in the 2020 NFL draft will square off today hoping to improve their playoff odds. Joe Burrow’s numbers haven’t been eye-popping in recent weeks, but he’s been good enough to lead the Bengals to back-to-back wins.

    Justin Herbert, meanwhile, has just continued to build on what was an impressive debut campaign a year ago. The Chargers have been inconsistent after a 4–1 start to this season, but Herbert has been slinging it. ESPN’s total quarterback rating has the 23-year-old as the highest-rated QB in the league so far this season.

    1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    Crystal Palace at Manchester United | Ralf Rangnick will take charge of United after being named interim manager. If you’re unfamiliar with the 63-year-old German, he’s “widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches of his generation,” writes SI’s Jonathan Wilson. The pressing style that now dominates European soccer can be traced back to Rangnick. 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN/Telemundo, watch on fuboTV

    Davis Cup Final: Croatia vs. Russia | After taking out Serbia and men's No. 1 singles player Novak Djokovic in the semis, Croatia will have to overcome No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and the Russian Tennis Federation to win its second Davis Cup title since 2018. 10 a.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

    Women’s College Basketball: Notre Dame at UConn | The No. 24 Irish visit Storrs, Conn., for this Sunday matinee against the No. 2 Huskies. UConn leads the all-time series between the programs, but they’ve split the last four matchups dating back to 2018. 12 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

    MLS Playoffs: New York City FC at Philadelphia Union | NYCFC’s penalty-shootout upset over league-leading New England blew up the MLS playoffs, opening the door for one of these clubs to reach the final. 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN Deportes, watch on fuboTV

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks | Every single time LaMelo Ball takes the court is becoming appointment viewing. This matchup with Trae Young in Atlanta is no exception. 6 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    NBA G League: Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite

    On a team meant to develop NBA draft prospects, there’s a 17-year-old who’s not even eligible for the upcoming draft (he’ll have to wait until 2023) who’s stealing the show. Scoot Henderson is supposed to be in high school, but instead he signed a two-year, $1 million contract to play in the NBA G League. He has been impressive since his Nov. 17 debut. According to SI’s Jeremy Woo, his play has had “the NBA buzzing.”

    5 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    joe-burrow
    SI Guide

    Young QBs Go Head-to-Head in the NFL and a 17-Year-Old Stars on NBA TV

    just now
    imago1008241717h
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Rennes

    1 hour ago
    imago1008391386h
    Serie A

    How to Watch Bologna vs. Fiorentina

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    2 hours ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy