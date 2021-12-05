Young QBs Go Head-to-Head in the NFL and a 17-Year-Old Stars on NBA TV

An NFL Sunday without many marquee matchups means time to catch up on the rest of the sports world.

To be honest, today’s NFL slate leaves a bit to be desired. Anyway, I’m a little tired of football after all the college conference championship action from the past two days. There’s still one NFL game in particular I’m keeping my eyes on. But otherwise, I’ll be flipping from the English Premier League to tennis to Paige Bueckers and UConn back to soccer (this time in MLS) before finishing the day with some NBA and G League (yes, G League) action.

Here’s what’s on tap:

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Teams led by two of the first three QBs taken in the 2020 NFL draft will square off today hoping to improve their playoff odds. Joe Burrow’s numbers haven’t been eye-popping in recent weeks, but he’s been good enough to lead the Bengals to back-to-back wins.

Justin Herbert, meanwhile, has just continued to build on what was an impressive debut campaign a year ago. The Chargers have been inconsistent after a 4–1 start to this season, but Herbert has been slinging it. ESPN’s total quarterback rating has the 23-year-old as the highest-rated QB in the league so far this season.

1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Crystal Palace at Manchester United | Ralf Rangnick will take charge of United after being named interim manager. If you’re unfamiliar with the 63-year-old German, he’s “widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches of his generation,” writes SI’s Jonathan Wilson. The pressing style that now dominates European soccer can be traced back to Rangnick. 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN/Telemundo, watch on fuboTV

• Davis Cup Final: Croatia vs. Russia | After taking out Serbia and men's No. 1 singles player Novak Djokovic in the semis, Croatia will have to overcome No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and the Russian Tennis Federation to win its second Davis Cup title since 2018. 10 a.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s College Basketball: Notre Dame at UConn | The No. 24 Irish visit Storrs, Conn., for this Sunday matinee against the No. 2 Huskies. UConn leads the all-time series between the programs, but they’ve split the last four matchups dating back to 2018. 12 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• MLS Playoffs: New York City FC at Philadelphia Union | NYCFC’s penalty-shootout upset over league-leading New England blew up the MLS playoffs, opening the door for one of these clubs to reach the final. 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN Deportes, watch on fuboTV

• Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks | Every single time LaMelo Ball takes the court is becoming appointment viewing. This matchup with Trae Young in Atlanta is no exception. 6 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

NBA G League: Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite

On a team meant to develop NBA draft prospects, there’s a 17-year-old who’s not even eligible for the upcoming draft (he’ll have to wait until 2023) who’s stealing the show. Scoot Henderson is supposed to be in high school, but instead he signed a two-year, $1 million contract to play in the NBA G League. He has been impressive since his Nov. 17 debut. According to SI’s Jeremy Woo, his play has had “the NBA buzzing.”

5 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

