Playoff Implications Abound on Sunday’s NFL Slate

While a surge in COVID-19 cases has thrown the NFL schedule for a loop, a strong slate of games remains on the schedule for Sunday, starting in the early time slot with the Steelers putting their playoff hopes to the test against the Titans. Later in the afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to pick up a cross-conference win against the Ravens, and to end the day, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host the Saints.

Also today, Tiger Woods and son Charlie compete in the final round of the two-day PNC Championship, and UConn faces Louisville in a marquee women’s basketball matchup.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The tie that stands on the Steelers’ 6-6-1 has them behind a crowded group of 7–6 squads jostling for the last few spots in the postseason. With a few wins, though, the tie could become a gift, nudging them ahead of the pack.

To stay in the race, though, the Steelers likely need a victory against the Titans (9–4), who have lost two of three but remain in contention for the top spot in the AFC.

1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• PNC Championship | Justin Thomas and father Mike look to defend their title on the final day of the family tournament, which has featured the return of Tiger Woods to competition after he was injured in a car wreck earlier this year. 12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, 1 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens | The status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson remains a question mark after he sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s 24–22 loss to the Browns. Rodgers is still dealing with a toe injury but led the Packers to a 45–30 win against the Bears last week. 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tom Brady leads the NFL with 378 completions, 4,134 yards and 36 touchdowns, but he has never beaten the Saints in three regular-season meetings as a member of the Buccaneers. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s College Basketball: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 7 UConn

The Huskies and the Cardinals will meet for the first time since the former bested the latter in the 2019 Elite Eight. Both teams have added plenty of new faces since then, including Louisville’s leading scorer Kianna Smith (12.3 points per game). UConn’s leading scorer Paige Bueckers (21.2 points per game) is out with a knee injury.

The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, so while technically a neutral-site matchup, expect a crowd that heavily leans Huskies.

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

