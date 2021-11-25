NFL’s Thanksgiving Schedule Leaves Room for Elite Women’s Hoops

Hey all, it’s Josh Rosenblat, SI’s newsletter editor, here. I’ll be captaining today’s edition of SI Guide, but first I just wanted to say thank you. We appreciate your support of this newsletter (and our other newsletters, too).

With that, let’s get into what I’ll be watching today. Even though the NFL slate starts a half hour earlier than it does on a typical Sunday, there’s no reason to rush to your TVs for Bears-Lions. The Raiders’ visit to Dallas could be slightly more palatable later in the day. But the NFL saved the best matchup of the day for last with the Bills and Saints both looking to rebound.

Before that game, though, get your Thanksgiving off to a roaring start with two top-10 women’s college hoops clashes.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Has there been a team that typifies the wild, up-and-down nature of the NFL this year more than the Bills? Coming into the season with massive expectations after reaching last year’s AFC championship game, Josh Allen & Co. looked hapless in a season-opening loss at home to the Steelers. Then they went on a tear, with an explosive offense and top-notch defense leading Buffalo to five wins in their next six games. Then a 9–6 loss to the Jaguars, a blowout win over the Jets and a blowout loss last week at home against the Colts combined to leave you in a state of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

The Saints have had a tale of two seasons. New Orleans started the post–Drew Brees era well, going 5–2 with wins over Green Bay, New England and Tampa Bay. But since losing Jameis Winston for the season, the Saints have lost three straight.

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Women’s college basketball: Maryland vs. NC State | Coming off a three-point win over No. 6 Baylor, the No. 2 Terps face another tough test in the fifth-ranked Wolfpack, whose only loss on the year came in the opener to No. 1 South Carolina. On the interior, Maryland will have to find a way to slow down NC State’s Elissa Cunane, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. On the other end, Maryland’s high expectations have a lot to do with its offensive depth: Six players are currently averaging at least 11.7 points per game. 11 a.m. ET, FloHoops

| Coming off a three-point win over No. 6 Baylor, the No. 2 Terps face another tough test in the fifth-ranked Wolfpack, whose only loss on the year came in the opener to No. 1 South Carolina. On the interior, Maryland will have to find a way to slow down NC State’s Elissa Cunane, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. On the other end, Maryland’s high expectations have a lot to do with its offensive depth: Six players are currently averaging at least 11.7 points per game. Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions | Much of the drama in this one comes down to the job status of Bears coach Matt Nagy. And with Chicago riding a five-game losing streak, this contest is likely the winless Lions’ best chance on paper to get a dub before the season ends. 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Much of the drama in this one comes down to the job status of Bears coach Matt Nagy. And with Chicago riding a five-game losing streak, this contest is likely the winless Lions’ best chance on paper to get a dub before the season ends. Women’s CBB: Indiana vs. Stanford | This is the second of two huge matchups in women’s hoops today. No. 7 Stanford, the defending national champs, haven’t been super convincing to start the season, with an upset home loss to No. 25 Texas last week. No. 4 Indiana, meanwhile, will be looking to improve on its best ranking in the AP poll. 1:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

| This is the second of two huge matchups in women’s hoops today. No. 7 Stanford, the defending national champs, haven’t been super convincing to start the season, with an upset home loss to No. 25 Texas last week. No. 4 Indiana, meanwhile, will be looking to improve on its best ranking in the AP poll. Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys | Coming off three straight losses, the Raiders need a drought-stopping win to keep themselves in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot. But they’ll face one of the NFL’s top offenses, with Dak Prescott & Co. looking to bounce back from a touchdown-less outing last week in Kansas City. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| Coming off three straight losses, the Raiders need a drought-stopping win to keep themselves in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot. But they’ll face one of the NFL’s top offenses, with Dak Prescott & Co. looking to bounce back from a touchdown-less outing last week in Kansas City. MLS Cup Playoffs: Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids | The Rapids, the top seed in the Western Conference, host the Timbers in the conference semifinals. The clubs have met twice since mid-September: a 2–2 draw in Portland on Sept. 15 and a 2–0 win for Colorado at home on Oct. 23. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

It’s the second Egg Bowl between Mike Leach’s Bulldogs and Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. And this one should be fun. Both offenses are in the top 10 nationally in pace, averaging just short of 80 plays per game. Ole Miss leads the overall series 63-45-5, but Mississippi State has won two of the last three matchups.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.