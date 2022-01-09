Playoff Implications Abound in NFL Week 18

The Rams look to lock up the NFC West, the Titans aim for the top seed in the AFC and more.

We’ve reached the final day of the NFL regular season, and playoff spots and seeds remain up in the air.

In one of the most high-stakes matchups, the Raiders and Chargers will end the night facing off in what will likely be a win-and-they’re-in game. But, if the Colts lose earlier in the day to the Jaguars, both Las Vegas and Los Angeles could squeak into AFC wild-card berths with a tie. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley said his team won’t play for the tie if it comes to that, this is exactly the kind of wacky scenario you’d love to see to cap off a wild season.

Today’s NFL action also features the Titans’ looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Rams’ competing for an NFC West title and more. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Both teams enter this NFC West rivalry game in need of a victory.

With a win, the 49ers (9–7) clinch a playoff spot. If they lose, they’ll need to hope for a New Orleans loss. But as the Saints face the Falcons at the same time this afternoon, San Francisco will not have the luxury of scoreboard watching.

The Rams have already secured a playoff spot, but a win would give them the NFC West title and a No. 2 seed. If they lose, the Cardinals could take the division crown with a win against the Seahawks, dropping the Rams to one of the wild-card spots.

4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens | Both teams remain alive in the hunt for an AFC wild-card berth, but both need a win and some help. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans | The Titans (11–5) can grab the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008 with a win. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders | As outlined above, these teams could face a strange scenario, but if we take ties out of the conversation: The winner advances, and the loser goes home. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts (9–7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win. With a loss, they still can make the postseason, but they’d need some other results to go their way (a Steelers loss, a Chargers loss and a Dolphins win). So while they don’t quite face a win-or-go-home situation, the simplest road goes through the Jaguars (2–14).

Easier said than done: Jacksonville has won five in a row against Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field.

1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

