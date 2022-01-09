Skip to main content

Playoff Implications Abound in NFL Week 18

The Rams look to lock up the NFC West, the Titans aim for the top seed in the AFC and more.

We’ve reached the final day of the NFL regular season, and playoff spots and seeds remain up in the air.

In one of the most high-stakes matchups, the Raiders and Chargers will end the night facing off in what will likely be a win-and-they’re-in game. But, if the Colts lose earlier in the day to the Jaguars, both Las Vegas and Los Angeles could squeak into AFC wild-card berths with a tie. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley said his team won’t play for the tie if it comes to that, this is exactly the kind of wacky scenario you’d love to see to cap off a wild season.

Today’s NFL action also features the Titans’ looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Rams’ competing for an NFC West title and more. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

aaron-donald

Both teams enter this NFC West rivalry game in need of a victory.

With a win, the 49ers (9–7) clinch a playoff spot. If they lose, they’ll need to hope for a New Orleans loss. But as the Saints face the Falcons at the same time this afternoon, San Francisco will not have the luxury of scoreboard watching.

The Rams have already secured a playoff spot, but a win would give them the NFC West title and a No. 2 seed. If they lose, the Cardinals could take the division crown with a win against the Seahawks, dropping the Rams to one of the wild-card spots.

4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens | Both teams remain alive in the hunt for an AFC wild-card berth, but both need a win and some help. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans | The Titans (11–5) can grab the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008 with a win. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders | As outlined above, these teams could face a strange scenario, but if we take ties out of the conversation: The winner advances, and the loser goes home. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts (9–7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win. With a loss, they still can make the postseason, but they’d need some other results to go their way (a Steelers loss, a Chargers loss and a Dolphins win). So while they don’t quite face a win-or-go-home situation, the simplest road goes through the Jaguars (2–14).

Easier said than done: Jacksonville has won five in a row against Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field.

1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

aaron-donald
SI Guide

Playoff Implications Abound in NFL Week 18

2 minutes ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

12 minutes ago
atalanta bc
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs. Atalanta

39 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy