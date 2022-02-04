NHL All-Stars Descend on Las Vegas

Plus, Baylor and Texas kick off their rivalry weekend in women’s basketball.

I hold the firm belief that every All-Star Competition should be as far removed from the typical rules of its sport as possible. Give me the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown’s dodgeball contest over the regular old Pro Bowl game any day. As a result, I am looking forward to the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition tonight even more than the three-on-three All-Star tournament tomorrow.

We’ll have to wait another two weeks for the NBA All-Star weekend, but you can watch All-Star players Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić go toe-to-toe as the 76ers take on the Mavericks. Also tonight, Texas and Baylor face off in a women’s college basketball rivalry. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The skills competition will feature the usual lineup inside T-Mobile Arena, including the Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot challenges. But this year, the NHL is breaking out of the arena to take advantage of the All-Star weekend’s location in Las Vegas.

Two new events will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard. The Fountain Face-Off will place eight contestants on a platform on the famed Bellagio fountains, where they’ll shoot pucks as quickly as they can at five targets. Another event, called 21 in ’22, will feature five participants in a blackjack-themed game on the Strip.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks | Luka Dončić scored 40 points Wednesday against the Thunder, but the Mavericks fell 120–114 in overtime on their home court. The 76ers also lost Wednesday, so both teams will be hungry for a win tonight. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Opening ceremony | If you missed the opening festivities from Beijing early this morning, you can catch them tonight as part of NBC’s prime-time coverage. The ceremony took place at the “Bird’s Nest,” the same stadium that hosted the event at the 2008 Summer Games. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Snowboarding | Jamie Anderson seeks a third consecutive medal as the women’s slopestyle competition kicks off tonight with the qualifying runs. 9:45 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Texas at Baylor

No. 13 Texas and No. 9 Baylor will face off in the first of two meetings this weekend. They’ll play tonight at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, before traveling to the Longhorns’ Frank Erwin Center for a second game Sunday. COVID-19 issues led to the postponement of a game scheduled for early January, which paved the way for this intense rivalry weekend between the teams.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith averages 20.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while Texas guard Aliyah Matharu is lethal from three-point range.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

