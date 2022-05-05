Penguins, Rangers Look to Follow Up Three-OT Thriller

A day without NBA playoff games? Don’t fear.

We may have a 24-hour reprieve from those playoffs, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on in the sports world. A full slate of Stanley Cup playoff action is on the docket, including Game 2 of the Penguins-Rangers series that started with a bang Tuesday. Plus, Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels against the Red Sox.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of this series had it all, a three-OT thriller that featured heroic work by goalie Igor Shesterkin, controversy over a disallowed goal and tension as the two teams looked to gain an early edge in the series. After a day off to recover, Game 2 is here, and if it’s half as entertaining as the first game we are in for a treat. The Rangers couldn’t ask for any more than they got from Shesterkin in Game 1, but his presence in the net is a huge reason New York is in this position, and he’ll have to make some big saves if the Rangers want to even the series.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship | Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are among the headliners at this year’s Wells Fargo, which is being played in Potomac, Md. McIlroy won this event last year and finished three under par. The Morning Read’s Bob Harig is backing McIlroy to make it two years in a row. All day, ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox | Afternoon baseball at Fenway with Shohei Ohtani on the bump? Sign me up. Ohtani has struggled some in the season’s first month, but his last two outings on the mound have been excellent. Can he silence a struggling Red Sox lineup? 1:35 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/NESN/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | Three goals in the third period lifted the Capitals to an upset win in Game 1 over a Panthers team with the best record in hockey this regular season. This already didn’t feel like your typical 1-vs.-8 series and now things feel even more wide open heading into Game 2. 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

Two early playoff hopefuls start a four-game series tonight in the Bay Area, where the Giants are looking to bounce back from a two-game sweep by the Dodgers earlier in the week. To do that, they’ll have to go up against a familiar face in St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (1–1, 1.52 ERA), and it won’t be easy. Mikolas is one of many veterans who have given the Cards great mileage in the last two seasons, a big reason the club has stayed relevant despite an aging pitching staff.

9:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.