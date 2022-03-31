Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving, Nets Host Bucks in Potential Playoff Preview

Plus, the men’s NIT final pits Texas A&M against Xavier.

Ready for the biggest college hoops weekend of the year? It gets underway tonight with the men’s NIT final and the college three-point and slam dunk contests, but the real action comes Friday and Saturday with the women’s and men’s Final Fours.

But tonight, the must-watch game comes from the NBA as teams battle for playoff seeding. The Bucks head to Brooklyn to take on the close-to-full-strength Nets.

Here’s what I’m watching today. 

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

kyrie-irving

Kyrie Irving’s being allowed to play home games for the Nets gives Brooklyn a big boost in games such as this as the playoffs near. At full strength, the Nets can be as good as any team in the NBA, but would certainly love to climb out of the play-in tournament in the season’s final days. It would take some help from squads above them to do that, but with Irving and Kevin Durant teamed up, Brooklyn looks the part of something far more than just an eighth-place team. Can they knock off the defending-champion Bucks, a franchise in the hunt for the East’s top seed and build momentum heading into the playoffs?

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild | The trade deadline acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury hopes to breathe life into Wild’s Stanley Cup hopes. So far Minnesota has won both games he’s played. Will the move push this team over the top into a true contender to win it all? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships | Big-name players hit college hoops’ version of an All-Star circuit tonight, with recognizable faces such as Jordan Bohannon (Iowa), Brad Davison (Wisconsin) and Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue) participating in the three-point contest and Houston’s Taze Moore among those looking to win the dunk contest. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz | Could the Lakers really miss the playoffs altogether? SI’s Chris Herring thinks LeBron James & Co. would be better off missing out and focusing on retooling this roster. Tough games such as this one on the road at Utah are made tougher by the fact that James will not play as he nurses an ankle sprain. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Men’s college basketball: Xavier vs. Texas A&M

The men’s NIT final always serves as a great appetizer to Final Four weekend. This game pits two teams that, at one point, looked destined to head to the NCAA tournament. Xavier started 14–3 before falling off a cliff, late while Texas A&M’s strong finish led to most bracketologists putting them in the field. Either way, this matchup features two talented teams playing high-level basketball at Madison Square Garden, and I’ll tune in for that every day of the week.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

