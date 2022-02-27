Notre Dame Seeks Revenge Against Louisville in Regular-Season Finale

Yesterday featured a number of marquee men’s college basketball contests, but today the attention belongs elsewhere on the hardwood. Women’s college basketball and the NBA each offer several games worth the price of admission, from Notre Dame looking for revenge against Louisville to Luka Doncic leading the Mavericks against Golden State.

And don’t forget MLS’s opening weekend, which continues with reigning champion New York City FC visiting the Los Angeles Galaxy. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Notre Dame

No. 13 Notre Dame enters its regular-season finale 21–6 overall and 13–4 in the ACC, but the Irish found themselves completely flummoxed by No. 4 Louisville two weeks ago. The Cardinal beat their conference rivals 73–47 in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Louisville out-rebounded Notre Dame 50–32 and held the Irish to 2-for-22 shooting from three-point range. Notre Dame will need to be better on the boards and from beyond the arc to upset Louisville and gather momentum ahead of the ACC tournament, which tips off Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

12 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks | Joel Embiid and the 76ers face the Knicks in the first of back-to-back games between these squads. After this one in New York, they’ll head south to Philadelphia, where they’ll meet again Wednesday. 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Iowa | Expect Carver-Hawkeye Arena to be rocking for this Big Ten matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 21 Iowa. The game marks the first sellout for the Hawkeyes women’s basketball team since 1988. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors | Luka Doncic averaged 41.5 points per game in the Mavericks’ four games before the All-Star break. He’ll look to continue his tear against the Warriors, who have the second-best record in the league. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

New York City FC at Los Angeles Galaxy

New York City FC won its first MLS Cup last season, defeating the Portland Timbers in the finals on a penalty shootout. The team lost starting winger Jesús Medina to CSKA Moscow, which hurts its scoring depth, but signed defender Thiago Martins to bolster its backline. The club will start its title defense on the road against the Galaxy.

5 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

