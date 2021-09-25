Notre Dame QB to Face Ex-Teammates at Wisconsin

Everyone’s eyes should be glued to the MLB playoff races this weekend, particularly the rivalry series between the Yankees and Red Sox (as Kevin highlighted yesterday). While that remains must-watch, today also offers a full spread of sports action, from top-25 college football battles to a Champions League final rematch to the start of the NHL preseason.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

College football: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan faces his former squad—and his replacement—in a clash of struggling signal-callers at Soldier Field.

Coan started every game of 2019 season for Wisconsin but missed the ’20 season with a broken foot. Graham Mertz took over the starting job and still holds it this season for the No. 18 Badgers (2–1) while Coan won the starting job with the No. 12 Irish (3–0) as a graduate transfer.

Coan faces the unenviable task of replacing Notre Dame’s all-time-winningest quarterback in Ian Book. So far this season, he has led the Irish to an overtime win against Florida State and a narrow victory against Toledo in which he threw the winning touchdown pass with just 69 seconds remaining. Coach Brian Kelly and the Irish will look to avoid such late-game heroics against the Badgers.

12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Manchester City at Chelsea | Chelsea has won three straight matches against Manchester City, most recently a 1–0 victory in the Champions League final on May 29. A win today would keep the club at the top of the Premier League standings. 7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Chelsea has won three straight matches against Manchester City, most recently a 1–0 victory in the Champions League final on May 29. A win today would keep the club at the top of the Premier League standings. CFB: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas | The No. 7 Aggies have won nine straight games against the No. 16 Razorbacks dating back to 2012. Arkansas will look to break that streak at AT&T Stadium. 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| The No. 7 Aggies have won nine straight games against the No. 16 Razorbacks dating back to 2012. Arkansas will look to break that streak at AT&T Stadium. CFB: Kent State at Maryland | As a Maryland alum, I both believe the Terps should beat Kent State but also cannot believe they will move to 4–0 to start the season, even with the capable Taulia Tagovailoa under center. 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

| As a Maryland alum, I both believe the Terps should beat Kent State but also cannot believe they will move to 4–0 to start the season, even with the capable Taulia Tagovailoa under center. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox | The bitter rivals remain neck-and-neck in the American League wild-card race, and this weekend’s series could decide who nabs the top spot. 4 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| The bitter rivals remain neck-and-neck in the American League wild-card race, and this weekend’s series could decide who nabs the top spot. Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres | The Padres have tumbled out of contention for the National League wild card, but the Braves remain locked in a tight division battle with the Phillies. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL preseason kicks off with a rivalry matchup made all the juicier by last season’s playoffs. The Canadiens and Maple Leafs met in the first round, and while Toronto took a 3–1 lead, Montreal won the last three games (two of them in overtime) to knock off the top seed in the North Division. Today’s game not only offers a rematch of the playoffs but a preview of the season opener, as the Leafs will host the Canadiens on Oct. 13 to start the regular season.

7 p.m., NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

