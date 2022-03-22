Skip to main content

Nuggets, Clippers Face Off in Big Tuesday NBA Clash

Plus, a top-10 matchup in college softball featuring undefeated Oklahoma

No daytime college basketball had me sad, at least until I looked at the rest of the sports schedule for today.

With high-profile NBA action, two playoff-level clashes in the NHL and even one of the biggest college softball series of the year on tap, it should be a fun Tuesday in the sports world.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets have flown under the radar as Western Conference contenders lately but have played tremendous basketball in recent weeks. Do they have enough secondary scoring to make a deep run in the playoffs? That’s Michael Shapiro’s big question with Denver as we head down the stretch in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Clippers are battling for position in the playoff race as well even after being decimated by injuries all season.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes | Neither of these contenders were too active at the NHL’s trade deadline, but both teams still have a real chance to get to the Stanley Cup finals this year. This one should be highly entertaining. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men’s college basketball: St. Bonaventure at VIrginia | Missing the Madness? Consider the NIT a decent appetizer for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight action this weekend. This matchup pits recent national champion Virginia against a powerhouse mid-major in St. Bonaventure that went dancing last year. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks | SI’s Rohan Nadkarni wrote Friday that he “can’t see the Bulls in the Finals” this year given their recent struggles and Zach LaVine not being at 100%. Chicago needs to win games like the one tonight on the road against the defending champs to prove they are a legit contender to come out of the East. 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports WI, watch on fuboTV

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings | Are the Predators real contenders in the Western Conference? Winning four of their last five certainly helps make that case, but this trip out West to take on an excellent Kings team also jockeying for playoff position should be lots of fun. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

HIDDEN GEM:

College Softball: Oklahoma at Kentucky

The No. 1 team in the nation is on the road to take on the No. 8 Wildcats in what should be an awesome atmosphere in Lexington. OU features Jocelyn Alo, who was last year’s USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and is perhaps the biggest slugger in the sport right now. The Sooners are 25–0 and have given up zero or one run(s) in 21 of those 25 games. But Kentucky has an excellent team, too, and hosted a regional last year, so it’ll be ready to compete against the extremely talented Sooners.

7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

SI Guide

