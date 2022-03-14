Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid Face Off in Battle of Potential MVPs

Well, that was a pretty wild Sunday night in sports.

Just as March Madness brackets were being released, Tom Brady tweeted that he’s returning to the NFL, which set off shockwaves throughout the sports world. But whether you’re a college hoops junkie who can’t wait for the Big Dance to officially tip off or a football fan who’s either happy or annoyed to see Brady’s return, it was certainly a dramatic evening.

Tonight should be a quieter one in the sports world, but you never truly know. We get a battle between two of the NBA’s top MVP candidates as well as the final round of one of the biggest golf events of the year.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

This Monday night showdown pits perhaps the league’s two top contenders for MVP in Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid. SI’s Rohan Nadkarni profiled Jokić last week, talking to the Nuggets star about not getting quite the same spotlight that some of the league’s other top stars get and Jokić’s comfort being just outside the limelight. Meanwhile, Embiid certainly has never shied away from the fanfare that comes with being an MVP candidate, but now may be his best chance at an NBA championship with James Harden in Philadelphia.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• The Players Championship | Weather has wreaked havoc on one of the PGA Tour’s biggest events of the year. Players finished Round 3 and will play all of Round 4 today to wrap up the event. All day on ESPN+ and Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers | Evan Mobley continues to look like the favorite for Rookie of the Year as the season winds down, continuing to impact the game immensely with his defense. Can he lead the Cavs to a big win tonight over a Clippers team that has won seven of its last 10? 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/SoCal, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz | Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks head to Utah to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz in what will be a critical game for Utah’s hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Manchester City at Crystal Palace

With Liverpool charging hard behind them for the top spot in the Premier League table, every match is critical for Pep Guardiola and City. This one could be tricky: a road tilt against a Palace side that has lost just once since late January and is making a real push for a top-half finish in the Premier League. Can Riyad Mahrez continue his impressive form of late after scoring a pair of goals in his last start against Manchester United?

4 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.