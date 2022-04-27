Warriors Try to Finish Out Nuggets in Game 5

This Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves series just keeps getting better! Last night, another big comeback (thanks in part to a highlight-reel dunk by Ja Morant) headlined the day in sports.

On today’s docket, two elimination games in the NBA playoffs headline things. Plus, the Cinderella story of the men’s Champions League starts its semifinal clash and the extremely entertaining Mets go for a sweep.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokić’s 37 points helped the Nuggets live to fight another day in a series dominated by the Warriors in the first three games. With Stephen Curry’s feet under him and the emergence of a third Splash Brother in Jordan Poole next to him, the Warriors have so far looked the part of a team that could hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June. Can the Dubs become the first team out West to officially clinch their spot in the second round, or will the Nuggets extend their season yet again?

10 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks | Just a week ago, things looked dicey for the Bucks in this series, tied at one game apiece and without Khris Middleton due of a knee injury. But the defending champs have responded well, winning both games in Chicago in blowouts. Now, they’ll get a chance to close out a shorthanded Bulls team without Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso tonight in Milwaukee. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays | The Sox and Jays played quite the thriller last night in Toronto, with George Springer hitting a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning after the Red Sox surged ahead in the eighth. Toronto eventually won on a sacrifice fly in the 10th. Can Boston get back on track after six losses in seven games? 7:07 p.m. ET, Sportsnet/NESN/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool | Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and … Villarreal? The Spanish club doesn’t exactly fit on a list of the sport’s giants, but has taken down Juventus and Bayern Munich in consecutive rounds to get to the Champions League semifinals. Can Unai Emery’s tactical genius lead Villarreal to another upset, this time against perhaps the best team in Europe? 3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The Mets are fun again! They’re pitching better than pretty much anyone in baseball, winning games from behind and have the best record in baseball as the month of April comes to a close. Yesterday they shut out the Cardinals to officially win their sixth consecutive series, a day after using a five-run rally in the ninth inning to surge to victory. Can they complete the sweep in this Wednesday afternoon matchup?

1:15 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/SNY/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

