Michigan and Ohio State Renew Heated Rivalry

Rivalry Week has arrived in college football, and while Mississippi State did not give No. 9 Ole Miss a run for its money in their Thanksgiving Day matchup, which the Rebels won 31–21, today brings plenty more rivalry games to the gridiron. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan meet for the first time in two years, while No. 7 Oklahoma State faces No. 10 Oklahoma, with championship aspirations on the line in both contests.

Also today, the NCAA basketball season continues what has been a week full of drama, as the undefeated Utah men’s team hosts No. 18 BYU in and the No. 2 Maryland women’s team looks to rebound against No. 7 Stanford.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

College Football: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan

The Wolverines have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2011. That 40–34 win at Ann Arbor marks the only Michigan victory against Ohio State in the last 18 years.

Still, while that gives the Wolverines plenty of fuel heading into this season’s heated rivalry match up, the Buckeyes have their own reason to hold a grudge. The Game was canceled last season due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Wolverines team, but Ohio State fans still question the legitimacy of the cancellation, particularly since Michigan was a 30-point underdog.

Add to all that enmity the fact that a Big Ten championship game berth and likely a College Football Playoff berth are on the line and you have a recipe for fireworks at Michigan Stadium.

12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

CFB: No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State | This year’s edition of Bedlam brings high stakes for both sides: A loss for either would likely shut down that team’s already slim chances at a CFP berth. For Oklahoma, it would also knock the Sooners out of the conference championship game and end their bid for a seventh straight Big 12 title. 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| This year’s edition of Bedlam brings high stakes for both sides: A loss for either would likely shut down that team’s already slim chances at a CFP berth. For Oklahoma, it would also knock the Sooners out of the conference championship game and end their bid for a seventh straight Big 12 title. Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets | The Nets lead the Eastern Conference by two games and bring a four-game winning streak into this contest against last season’s NBA Finals runners-up. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Nets lead the Eastern Conference by two games and bring a four-game winning streak into this contest against last season’s NBA Finals runners-up. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights | The Oilers feature the top two points leaders in the league in Leon Draisaitl (40) and Connor McDavid (36), which has propelled them to second place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights got off to a slow start but after winning eight of their last 11 have crept up behind Edmonton to third place in the division. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Oilers feature the top two points leaders in the league in Leon Draisaitl (40) and Connor McDavid (36), which has propelled them to second place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights got off to a slow start but after winning eight of their last 11 have crept up behind Edmonton to third place in the division. Women’s College Basketball: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Stanford | Kevin Sweeney has written about top men’s basketball games tipping off at hard-to-watch times for East Coast fans. Top women’s basketball games have been hard to find altogether this week, from No. 1 South Carolina’s win against No. 15 Oregon last Sunday to No. 5 N.C. State’s upset of Maryland on Thursday to this game today, which is a shame for all fans of college basketball. 3 p.m. ET, FloHoops

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: No. 18 BYU at Utah

Both BYU and Utah enter this game with perfect 5–0 records. The Cougars’ streak so far included an 81–49 deconstruction of then-No. 12 Oregon, while the Utes won the Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla. with victories against Boston College and Tulsa.

9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

