CJ Stroud and No. 3 Ohio State Host No. 12 Oregon

A pair of top-25 matchups take center stage on today’s college football schedule. No. 3 Ohio State will look to beat No. 12 Oregon behind freshman quarterback CJ Stroud, while No. 9 Iowa State will host No. 10 Iowa in the 68th installment of their intrastate rivalry. Before you settle in for these games on the gridiron, start your day with a different kind of football as Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle. And don’t forget to catch the U.S. Open women’s final, which features a surprising showdown between teenage phenoms.

College football: Oregon at Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 12 Oregon looked shaky in their season openers. The Buckeyes trailed at halftime against Minnesota before breaking out in the second half for a 45–31 win. The Ducks were down in the fourth quarter before eking out a 31–24 victory. Both will look to start today’s game at Ohio Stadium on firmer footing.

The Buckeyes entered the season with big expectations for freshman quarterback CJ Stroud. After throwing for 58 yards and one interception in the first half against the Golden Gophers, he found a groove in the second and finished with 294 yards passing and four touchdowns. An experienced receiving corps led by senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson should help Stroud remain steady against the Ducks, and if he does, the visitors could be in for a long day.

12 p.m. ET, FOX, watch on fuboTV

Tottenham at Crystal Palace | Tottenham has won three straight games to start its Premier League season, but Spurs may be without star forward Son Heung-min due to a calf injury he suffered during the international break. 7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Tottenham has won three straight games to start its Premier League season, but Spurs may be without star forward Son Heung-min due to a calf injury he suffered during the international break. Newcastle at Manchester United | Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his debut in his second stint with Manchester United. The Portuguese forward first played for the club from 2003–09 and returned this offseason. 10 a.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

| Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his debut in his second stint with Manchester United. The Portuguese forward first played for the club from 2003–09 and returned this offseason. College football: Iowa at Iowa State | For the first time in the history of this rivalry, No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State both are ranked heading into their matchup. The Cyclones are seeking their first win against the Hawkeyes since 2014. 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| For the first time in the history of this rivalry, No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State both are ranked heading into their matchup. The Cyclones are seeking their first win against the Hawkeyes since 2014. New York Yankees at New York Mets | Both teams will wear first-responder caps to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. 7:40 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Both teams will wear first-responder caps to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury | The Sun and Mercury have been playing the best basketball in the WNBA of late, winning a combined 21 games in a row heading into tonight’s game. Yes, you read that right. The Sun are on an 11-game win streak while the Mercury have won 10 in a row. 10 p.m. ET, NESN Plus, watch on fuboTV

U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final

Emma Raducanu has yet to drop a set at this year's U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports

Two teenagers will compete for the crown in the U.S. Open women’s singles final. Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 19, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first major final between unseeded players since the start of the Open era in 1968. Both will be playing in their first major championship final.

Raducanu has not dropped a set en route to the final, while Fernandez bested three top-5 seeds on her path to the title match, including a 7–6 (3), 4–6, 6–4 win against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

