Arizona, UCLA Face Off Again in Pac-12 Men’s Clash

The Olympics are here! You might have been watching curling for the last 24 hours or so, but things really get underway overnight and into tomorrow with the opening ceremony from Beijing.

But that’s not all on today’s slate. There’s a rematch in men’s college hoops between top-10 teams. Plus, the Bulls look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers and Clippers try to turn around their seasons.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: UCLA at Arizona

These teams meet for the second time in nine days after the Bruins handled Arizona in Westwood. The atmosphere in Tucson should be rocking in a game that very well could decide the Pac-12 title race, as No. 7 Arizona needs a win to avoid the season sweep (and subsequent loss of tiebreakers). No. 3 UCLA has looked much better of late with a healthy Cody Riley, the veteran big man who was so critical in the team’s Final Four run a year ago. If the Bruins want a No. 1 seed, their best bet is finding a way to win on the road tonight.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors | Could the Bulls make a big swing at the trade deadline? SI’s Rohan Nadkarni floated the idea of the Bulls going after Jerami Grant in a move that would improve the Bulls’ title hopes … but would impact their future by losing a future building block in Patrick Williams. The games leading up to the deadline always matter in deciding whether to push all the chips in. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/TSN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating | New events in freestyle skiing make their Olympic debut, while the team figure skating competition begins as well. SI’s Tess DeMeyer answered the question we were all asking: How do figure skaters pick the music for their programs? 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: San Francisco at BYU | Looking to do some early hunting for March Madness sleepers? Look no further than this matchup. Both of these mid-majors are in SI’s latest projected field and have star power in the backcourt with BYU’s Alex Barcello and San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV



• 2022 Olympics: Opening Ceremony | It won’t be your traditional opening ceremony because of China’s stringent COVID-19 protocols and the threat of protests by athletes, but the scenes from Beijing should still be quite intriguing to watch. Friday, 6:30 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers

If the season ended today, the NBA’s two L.A.-based teams would be playing in the play-in tournament. The middling Lakers and Clippers both sit just under .500 more than 50 games into the season. While both have dealt with injuries, neither looks anywhere close to the title contenders their payrolls would suggest they should be. Can either turn it around? SI’s Howard Beck called the Russell Westbrook trade potentially “the most catastrophic deal in franchise history” as the Lakers try to figure out what to do with their struggling former star.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

