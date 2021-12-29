Oregon and Oklahoma Clash in Alamo Bowl

Both Oregon and Oklahoma had legitimate CFP aspirations this season before late losses doomed them to an Alamo Bowl appearance instead. While the teams wished for a different outcome, we viewers can reap the reward tonight as we watch a nearly Playoff-worthy matchup.

The Alamo Bowl caps a trio of bowl games on the schedule, with a Pinstripe Bowl matchup between Virginia Tech and Maryland and a Cheez-It Bowl contest between Clemson and Iowa State earlier in the day. And don’t forget the pair of top 25 men’s college basketball games.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Both teams will be led by interim coaches for the bowl game. Former coach Bob Stoops will retake the reins for Oklahoma, filling the gap between Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC and new coach Brent Venables’s arrival. Bryan McClendon will lead Oregon as the Ducks await their new hire, Dan Lanning, who will continue to serve as the Georgia defensive coordinator for the College Football Playoff.

Both teams also will be without key players, but the biggest might be Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who opted out of the game as he awaits the NFL draft. Still, the Ducks’ defensive front remains formidable, as does the Sooners’ offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams.

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech | The Hokies will be without starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister and backup Knox Kadum, as both have entered the transfer portal. That cements the Terps’ edge in the passing game, where they are led by Taulia Tagovailoa. 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State | The Cyclones certainly saw Clemson coach Dabo Swinney coming in the bright-orange jumpsuit he wore to Tuesday’s press conference, but will they be able to stop the No. 19 Tigers? 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies | Ja Morant scored with 0.5 seconds left Monday to lift the Grizzlies to a 114–113 win against the Suns. The Lakers, on the other hand, have struggled in recent weeks, losing five of their last six games. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s College Basketball: Tennessee at Alabama | In the No. 14 Volunteers’ most recent matchup, they handed No. 9 Arizona its first loss of the season. They face another ranked foe in the No. 19 Crimson Tide as both teams open their SEC schedules. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: LSU at Auburn

No. 16 LSU (11–0) stands as one of five remaining undefeated teams, along with Baylor, USC, Iowa State and Colorado State. Will it lose to No. 11 Auburn, as Kevin Sweeney predicts? Or will its surprisingly strong defense (No. 1 in the KenPom rankings) carry the day?

Auburn (11–1) certainly won’t make it easy. The team’s only loss so far came against UConn in double overtime on Nov. 24, and star freshman Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.