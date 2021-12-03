Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Pac-12 Championship Gets Huge CFB Weekend Started

    Plus, Warriors and Suns face off again as Phoenix looks to continue winning streak.
    Author:

    It has been perhaps the wildest week in college football history … and this weekend’s games haven’t even started yet! A week of coaching carousel mayhem may change the sport forever and has dominated the conversation so much that the games almost feel secondary. But the next two days will give us plenty of riveting CFB action, and it starts tonight with a Rose Bowl bid on the line in Las Vegas.

    Plus, the Suns’ 18-game winning streak gets put to the test against the Warriors, again.

    Here’s how I’m getting my weekend started.

    MUST WATCH

    Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

    tavion-thomas-utah

    Utah ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes earlier this season when the Utes dominated the Ducks, 38–7, in Salt Lake City two weeks ago. Expect this game to be much closer, even with Kyle Whittingham’s team playing its best football of the season at the right time.

    The matchup to watch? The Utes shut down Oregon running back Travis Dye, who has 13 total touchdowns in his last seven games, in the first meeting. If they can do that again, the Oregon offense likely won’t have much they can do to move the ball.

    8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Men’s College Basketball: Kansas at St. John’s | The No. 8 Jayhawks took their first loss of the season last week on a buzzer beater against Dayton and will need to bounce back quickly for this matchup with a hungry St. John’s team. This matchup pits two of the best wing scorers in the sport in Ochai Agbaji and Julian Champagnie. 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

    • Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA | SI’s Corey Annan wrote this week about the “Triangle of Toughness” at the heart of UTSA’s rapid rise under coach Jeff Traylor. The program goes for its first-ever conference championship tonight in what should be a packed Alamodome in San Antonio. 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

    • Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors | For the second time this week, the two best teams in the Western Conference face off. The first matchup was highly entertaining, but the Suns kept alive their winning streak that SI’s Chris Herring highlighted this week. If it doesn’t end tonight on the road against the Warriors, it’s hard to circle a date for the streak to get snapped. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    • Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers | LeBron James will return to the floor after he was found to have had a false positive COVID-19 test. He’ll do so in a rivalry game between two teams struggling for footing in the Western Conference playoff race. 10 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports SoCal, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Men’s CBB: Iowa at Purdue

    Purdue is a win tonight away from, in all likelihood, being the No. 1 team in Monday’s AP Poll for the first time in program history. This is a historically good Boilermakers team, built around an offense that looks simply unstoppable right now. They’ll have to deal with another explosive offense in Iowa tonight, a team that has scored 85 or more points in all but one game this season and sits undefeated at 7–0 after sneaking past Virginia on Monday.

    The big question is whether Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray can play after suffering an ankle injury against UVA. Murray is a likely lottery pick and is second in the nation in scoring this season. If he can play, there’s at least some potential for an upset here.

    9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tavion-thomas-utah
    SI Guide

    Pac-12 Championship Gets Huge CFB Weekend Started

    2 minutes ago
    tunisia soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Temple vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    25 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy