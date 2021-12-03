Pac-12 Championship Gets Huge CFB Weekend Started

Plus, Warriors and Suns face off again as Phoenix looks to continue winning streak.

It has been perhaps the wildest week in college football history … and this weekend’s games haven’t even started yet! A week of coaching carousel mayhem may change the sport forever and has dominated the conversation so much that the games almost feel secondary. But the next two days will give us plenty of riveting CFB action, and it starts tonight with a Rose Bowl bid on the line in Las Vegas.

Plus, the Suns’ 18-game winning streak gets put to the test against the Warriors, again.

Here’s how I’m getting my weekend started.

MUST WATCH

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah

Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

Utah ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes earlier this season when the Utes dominated the Ducks, 38–7, in Salt Lake City two weeks ago. Expect this game to be much closer, even with Kyle Whittingham’s team playing its best football of the season at the right time.

The matchup to watch? The Utes shut down Oregon running back Travis Dye, who has 13 total touchdowns in his last seven games, in the first meeting. If they can do that again, the Oregon offense likely won’t have much they can do to move the ball.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s College Basketball: Kansas at St. John’s | The No. 8 Jayhawks took their first loss of the season last week on a buzzer beater against Dayton and will need to bounce back quickly for this matchup with a hungry St. John’s team. This matchup pits two of the best wing scorers in the sport in Ochai Agbaji and Julian Champagnie. 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at UTSA | SI’s Corey Annan wrote this week about the “Triangle of Toughness” at the heart of UTSA’s rapid rise under coach Jeff Traylor. The program goes for its first-ever conference championship tonight in what should be a packed Alamodome in San Antonio. 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors | For the second time this week, the two best teams in the Western Conference face off. The first matchup was highly entertaining, but the Suns kept alive their winning streak that SI’s Chris Herring highlighted this week. If it doesn’t end tonight on the road against the Warriors, it’s hard to circle a date for the streak to get snapped. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers | LeBron James will return to the floor after he was found to have had a false positive COVID-19 test. He’ll do so in a rivalry game between two teams struggling for footing in the Western Conference playoff race. 10 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports SoCal, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Iowa at Purdue

Purdue is a win tonight away from, in all likelihood, being the No. 1 team in Monday’s AP Poll for the first time in program history. This is a historically good Boilermakers team, built around an offense that looks simply unstoppable right now. They’ll have to deal with another explosive offense in Iowa tonight, a team that has scored 85 or more points in all but one game this season and sits undefeated at 7–0 after sneaking past Virginia on Monday.

The big question is whether Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray can play after suffering an ankle injury against UVA. Murray is a likely lottery pick and is second in the nation in scoring this season. If he can play, there’s at least some potential for an upset here.

9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

