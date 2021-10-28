Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look to Continue Undefeated Season

For the second straight night, we had a World Series game that wasn’t overly competitive in the late innings. Just as the Braves jumped on Houston early in Game 1, the Astros got to Max Fried in the first two innings of Game 2 to even the series at one game apiece.

While today is a day off in the Fall Classic, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of action tonight to sink your teeth into. Perhaps the best Thursday Night Football game of the year is on, plus the resurgent Bulls take on the Knicks, and much more.

MUST WATCH

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

What a treat of a Thursday-night matchup this is. The Cardinals have been, without question, the best team in the NFL through seven weeks. Kyler Murray has been the league’s best QB, leading an offense that has scored 30 or more points in all but one game this season. It’s been such an incredible start for Arizona that our own Conor Orr had to officially acknowledge just how far off he was on the Cardinals entering the season in this week’s MMQB Power Rankings.

That said, this week will be a stiff test. The Packers’ defense has played much better lately, and Aaron Rodgers is still doing Aaron Rodgers things. Plus, the Pack get to attack a Cardinals defense without J.J. Watt, who is reportedly out for the remainder of the season after a shoulder injury.

8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls | The Bulls’ experiment in roster-building with additions like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic has paid off so far, and excitement is high in Chitown after a 4–0 start. They’ll face last year’s Eastern Conference upstart and former coach Tom Thibodeau tonight. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Bulls’ experiment in roster-building with additions like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic has paid off so far, and excitement is high in Chitown after a 4–0 start. They’ll face last year’s Eastern Conference upstart and former coach Tom Thibodeau tonight. College Football: Troy at Coastal Carolina | CCU’s quest for a second straight undefeated regular season ended last week when it laid an egg on the road at App State. Still, Grayson McCall and this dynamic Chanticleer offense can provide some solid Thursday-night entertainment. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| CCU’s quest for a second straight undefeated regular season ended last week when it laid an egg on the road at App State. Still, Grayson McCall and this dynamic Chanticleer offense can provide some solid Thursday-night entertainment. Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes | Two of the top three teams in SI’s latest NHL power rankings face off in Raleigh tonight. Carolina is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the league. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Two of the top three teams in SI’s latest NHL power rankings face off in Raleigh tonight. Carolina is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the league. Women’s College Soccer: Virginia at Florida State | The regular season in women’s college soccer is winding down, and this match is about as big as they come. The Cavaliers are the No. 1 team in the most recent coaches poll, while FSU comes in at No. 3. The ACC regular-season title is on the line in this one. 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

The Wizards are near the top of my list of League Pass teams through four games of this young NBA season. On paper, this looks something like a roster of misfits, with several key pieces shoved together from the Lakers’ dumping salary in the Russell Westbrook trade. But the Wizards are feisty! Montrezl Harrell plays harder than, well, anyone. Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie are getting buckets at a high level. This team is fun and looks like a playoff contender so far. Let’s see how they match up tonight against another likely playoff team, in Trae Young and the Hawks.

7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.