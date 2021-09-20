‘Monday Night Football’ Wraps Up Thrilling NFL Week 2

I’m still in awe of what Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes did in their duel last night. What an incredible way to wrap up a great weekend in the sports world. Somehow, I have a hard time believing that tonight’s NFC North matchup will be able to one-up that, but hopefully we get an exciting game to close out the second week of the season.

Also on the docket for today are a pair of key soccer games in Europe and baseball games set to impact both wild-card races with 14 days left in the regular season.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Jeff Haynes/Sports Illustrated

Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a showdown of 0–1 teams. Coming off the most lopsided loss of his career as a starter against the Saints, Aaron Rodgers should have an easier time against a Lions defense that was gashed for 442 total yards in Week 1 against the 49ers. That said, Rodgers simply looked out of sorts in his season debut, throwing two interceptions and never getting comfortable doing anything in the pocket. Meanwhile, the Lions were listless for most of that Week 1 loss to San Francisco before storming back and nearly tying the game late thanks to some big throws by Jared Goff.

I could see tonight’s game turning into another shootout if Rodgers finds his groove early and the Lions have to play from behind. The real question: Do Goff and the Lions have enough firepower to keep up?

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Granada at FC Barcelona | Barcelona showed how far away it is from being truly elite in Europe in an embarrassing 3–0 loss to Bayern Munich last week. But manager Ronald Koeman and his squad get a chance to bounce back in domestic play against lowly Granada today. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Barcelona showed how far away it is from being truly elite in Europe in an embarrassing 3–0 loss to Bayern Munich last week. But manager Ronald Koeman and his squad get a chance to bounce back in domestic play against lowly Granada today. Napoli at Udinese | Both clubs are off to strong starts to the Serie A campaign, with Napoli on a perfect 9 points through three matches and Udinese with 7. This one should be fun. 2:45 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| Both clubs are off to strong starts to the Serie A campaign, with Napoli on a perfect 9 points through three matches and Udinese with 7. This one should be fun. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers | The Cardinals seized full control of the race for the second NL wild card this week by sweeping the Padres. Can they hold onto a three-game lead over the Reds with 14 games to play? 7:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, watch on fuboTV

| The Cardinals seized full control of the race for the second NL wild card this week by sweeping the Padres. Can they hold onto a three-game lead over the Reds with 14 games to play? Ted Lasso | The show was the talk of my Twitter feed last night after it reeled in four Emmys. Tonight’s a good night to catch up on Friday’s new episode if American football kept you occupied all weekend. Apple TV+

HIDDEN GEM

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

The Blue Jays held serve this weekend against the Twins while the Yankees faltered, allowing Toronto to take a 1.5-game lead for the second AL wild-card spot heading into the season’s penultimate week. And while a three-game series with the Yankees next week looms large, the Jays’ most difficult test left starts tonight with three games in Tampa Bay. TheWhile the Rays are a rather pedestrian 8–10 in September, but they still hold the American League’s best record comfortably. The Jays will send ace left-hander Robby Ray to the mound for tonight’s critical game, while 22-year-old top prospect Shane Baz will make his big league debut on the hill tonight for Tampa Bay.

7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet-1, watch on fuboTV

