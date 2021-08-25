Padres Try to Halt Skid vs. Red-Hot Dodgers

Last night’s busy evening in the sports world lived up to the hype! Yankees-Braves and Red-Brewers each featured thrilling endings in the late innings, while the Sun pulled away to claim first place in the WNBA and got some breathing room when the Storm fell to the Lynx. Let’s see if tonight’s slate serves as a worthy follow-up, with some key MLB action on the West Coast, the Little League World Series, and the MLS All-Star matchup with Liga MX’s All-Stars serving as a unique event to round out the night.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for tonight.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Even after last night’s 5–2 defeat, the Padres still own the season series so far with the Dodgers. That said, much of that damage was done before the Padres’ second-half collapse, which has threatened the team’s playoff hopes in a year they entered with such high expectations. And while the Padres have tumbled to the tune of 2–8 in their last 10 games, the Dodgers have continued to keep pressure on the Giants by winning nine of 10 games.

While Blake Snell has struggled in a Padres uniform, games like tonight’s are why you traded for him in the first place. San Diego desperately needs a slump-stopping win and will need a strong start from Snell to outduel Dodgers ace Walker Buelher.

10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Little League World Series | Four more games to watch from Williamsport, Pa., today. We might even get the chance to see Gavin Weir pitch again for Nebraska. The lefty sensation has given up one hit and struck out 100 batters in over 37 innings of work this summer. ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Four more games to watch from Williamsport, Pa., today. We might even get the chance to see Gavin Weir pitch again for Nebraska. The lefty sensation has given up one hit and struck out 100 batters in over 37 innings of work this summer. Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty | Every game matters right now for the Liberty, which currently sit right on the cut-line for the WNBA playoffs next month. A home win over Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury would go a long way. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| Every game matters right now for the Liberty, which currently sit right on the cut-line for the WNBA playoffs next month. A home win over Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury would go a long way. Gotham FC at Portland Thorns | It’s been a month since Gotham FC won, and the road doesn’t get much easier with today’s showdown with the NWSL-leading Thorns. Carli Lloyd’s recent return to the lineup could help, though. 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| It’s been a month since Gotham FC won, and the road doesn’t get much easier with today’s showdown with the NWSL-leading Thorns. Carli Lloyd’s recent return to the lineup could help, though. Paralympics | The Paralympic Games got underway in Tokyo earlier this week. Tonight’s action includes wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling. NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

MLS has a unique format for this year’s All-Star game, pitting the league’s best against the stars of Liga MX. I’m curious to see how competitive the game feels — it's a friendly after all, with the squads made up of players who haven’t played together much, if at all. That said, the game is part of a larger effort of collaboration between the two neighboring leagues as each looks to capture the others’ strengths. How well this game goes could set the tone for the future.

The MLS team is highlighted by the likes of Orlando City star Nani and Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, who scored the winning goal for the USMNT vs. Mexico in the Gold Cup final. Veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is one of the headliners for the Liga MX team.

9:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.