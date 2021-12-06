Patriots, Bills Wrap Up Week 13 on ‘Monday Night Football’

If you have a case of the Mondays this afternoon, don’t fear: You have a great Monday Night Football game to look forward to. The huge AFC East clash between the Bills and Patriots is about as good as it gets. It’s only the 11th time in the Super Bowl era that the teams with the two best point differentials in the NFL will face off this late in the season.

Also on tonight’s docket: Big Ten college hoops and a couple of fun battles in the NBA. Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

As SI’s Conor Orr wrote, Bills-Patriots could be on its way to becoming the most entertaining rivalry in the sport after years of New England dominating with Tom Brady at quarterback. Both of these teams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and the winner of tonight’s game will land in the driver’s seat for the AFC East crown.

The Pats have risen into the top five of SI’s NFL power rankings thanks to six straight wins, including a blowout victory over the Titans last time out. Mac Jones and Josh Allen are both playing at a high level right now, and the crowd in Buffalo tonight should be electric. This game is a must-watch.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Illinois at Iowa | Iowa continues to look feisty and hung in for 40 minutes against newly annointed No. 1 Purdue on Friday without star forward Keegan Murray. Murray could return in tonight’s clash with Kofi Cockburn and the Illini. 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals | The Ducks’ last three games have been a 5–4 shootout win over the Kings, a 6–5 regulation win over the Golden Knights and a 4–3 shootout loss to the Flames. If there’s a lesson from that, it’s probably that Ducks games are usually pretty entertaining! Let’s see how they deal with Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals tonight. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat | Remarkably, the Grizzlies haven’t trailed at all in any of their last four games. That stat becomes even more remarkable when you consider that Ja Morant has been out with a knee injury. Today’s test in Miami should be a bigger one than the recent competition they’ve faced, though. 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/Sun, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

SI’s Michael Pina argued last week that the Bucks are the best team in the NBA right now, and it’s hard to disagree given how well Milwaukee has played of late. They’re still undefeated this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all in the lineup and have been dominant at times lately. The Cavs could test them tonight: Cleveland has won four out five games and has really found something with the pick-and-roll duo of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.