Tom Brady Returns to New England

While Tom Brady’s triumphant return to New England would seem hard to overhype, NBC sure is trying. See the Sunday Night Football promo for the game, which features premier breakup songstress Adele belting out, “Hello from the other siiiiiiiiiiide” with overdramatic images of Brady in his new Buccaneers colors. And yet, even as I laugh at the over-the-top treatment, I know I’ll be tuning in to watch the drama unfold.

In the leadup to the Brady Bowl, I’ll check in to see whether Dak Prescott continues to look dominant for the Cowboys against the undefeated Panthers, and I’ll keep tabs on both WNBA semifinal contests. And don’t forget the end of the MLB regular season. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots

While Brady has said he does not expect a “homecoming” against his former team, his return to New England is the talk of the NFL.

The 44-year-old quarterback left the Patriots after the 2019 season and went on to win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers. Still, the first 20 seasons and six championships of his career came with his former coach Bill Belichick and New England.

Even if you’re not particularly invested in the outcome of the Brady-Belichick battle, you could invest in the many prop bets offered on the game, including whether Brady and Belichick will hug afterward.

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Manchester City at Liverpool | Liverpool sat at the top of the Premier League table with 14 points entering the weekend, one point ahead of Manchester City. 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

| Liverpool sat at the top of the Premier League table with 14 points entering the weekend, one point ahead of Manchester City. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | Two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFC go head-to-head as Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford lead their teams in an NFC West division battle. 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

| Two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFC go head-to-head as Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford lead their teams in an NFC West division battle. Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky | Alyssa Thomas posted a double double off the bench for the Sun in Thursday's 79–68 win to tie the series 1–1. Today, the top-seeded Sun will look to grab their first series lead. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

| Alyssa Thomas posted a double double off the bench for the Sun in Thursday's 79–68 win to tie the series 1–1. Today, the top-seeded Sun will look to grab their first series lead. Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury | The story of the Mercury's dominant 117–91 win Thursday against the Aces can be summed up in two words: Diana Taurasi. The 39-year-old guard scored 37 points and went 8-of-11 from three-point range as Phoenix tied the series 1–1. 3 p.m. ET, ABC

| The story of the Mercury's dominant 117–91 win Thursday against the Aces can be summed up in two words: Diana Taurasi. The 39-year-old guard scored 37 points and went 8-of-11 from three-point range as Phoenix tied the series 1–1. Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals | With a win Saturday, Red Sox moved into a tie with the Yankees for the lead in the AL wild-card race. If they win again today, they will host Tuesday's wild-card game. 3:05 p.m. ET, MASN/New England Sports Network

HIDDEN GEM

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

With a healthy Prescott, the Cowboys (2–1) look like the class of the NFC East, a point they hammered home in a 41–21 win over the Eagles on Monday. Prescott has led the way, with 878 passing yards and six touchdowns through three games. Yet today they welcome the undefeated Panthers (3–0) at AT&T Stadium. Even without injured running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina should present a tougher test for Dallas than any division foe. The Panthers’ defense leads the league in yards allowed, passing yards allowed and rushing yards allowed.

1 p.m. ET, Fox

