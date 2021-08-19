Watch Patriots vs. Eagles to Open NFL Preseason Week 2

Last night was a fun one in the baseball world, with the Yankees’ relying on unlikely contributors to complete a sweep of the Red Sox and Shohei Ohtani doing Shohei Ohtani things in Detroit. Today’s action dabbles across the sports world, with the beginning of Week 2 of the NFL preseason and Naomi Osaka back in action at the Western & Southern Open. Plus, today is the official start to the 2021–22 college sports season, which is wild given it feels like yesterday Odicci Alexander was taking over the internet at the Women’s College World Series.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for today.

MUST WATCH

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

There’s plenty of quarterback intrigue in the opener to the second week of the NFL preseason. Jalen Hurts seems all but certain to be the guy in Philadelphia, and we should see a bit more of him than we saw in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers. It could be the first chance to see Hurts connect with DeVonta Smith, who missed the opener but may play today.

Neither Patriots QB shined in the team’s win over Washington, though Mac Jones’s 13–19 performance has kept fans wondering whether he could beat out Cam Newton sooner rather than later.

There’s also the question of how coaches approach the second preseason game in the first year with three rather than four tune-ups. Will reps for starters mirror what was traditionally done in a third preseason game?

7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun | The Sun controlled this matchup two days ago from the opening tip in a game that saw Jonquel Jones score her 2,000th career WNBA point. We’ll see whether the Lynx return to form after seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Sun controlled this matchup two days ago from the opening tip in a game that saw Jonquel Jones score her 2,000th career WNBA point. We’ll see whether the Lynx return to form after seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night. Western & Southern Open | More great tennis action today, headlined by Naomi Osaka’s taking the court not before 7 p.m. ET to open the Center Court night session against Swiss player Jil Teichmann. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

| More great tennis action today, headlined by Naomi Osaka’s taking the court not before 7 p.m. ET to open the Center Court night session against Swiss player Jil Teichmann. UC Irvine at UCLA | As hard as it may be to believe, the 2021–22 college sports season is officially here. Women’s soccer begins its season today, and if you’re looking for your college sports fix, here’s your chance. UCLA won the Pac-12 last year. 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

| As hard as it may be to believe, the 2021–22 college sports season is officially here. Women’s soccer begins its season today, and if you’re looking for your college sports fix, here’s your chance. UCLA won the Pac-12 last year. New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers | Mets starter Taijuan Walker threw 6 ⅓ hitless innings last time out against the Dodgers … but the free-falling Mets still lost the game! Will he have a different fate this time? 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Little League World Series

Hawaii won the 2018 Little League World Series. Rob Tringali for Sports Illustrated

A late-August tradition is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. It may not feel or look quite the same, thanks to COVID-19 protocols that include no tickets for the general public and no international teams, but the joy of watching kids live out their dreams on national TV on a beautifully manicured field will always make me crack a smile.

This year’s World Series, with 16 U.S. teams rather than the traditional eight, kicks off today from Williamsport, Pa., with four games.

ESPN, watch on fuboTV

