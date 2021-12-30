Pitt, Michigan State Face Off in Peach Bowl

New Year’s Six bowl games are here!

For the next three days, we’ll have near-nonstop college football. Today’s slate features a matchup of two of the sport’s more surprising teams of the season, plus a potential mayonnaise shower for the winning coach in another of today’s contests. Plus, Kevin Durant is back for the Nets, and the No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team hits the road.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State

The first New Year’s Six bowl game is here, and even though each team’s star player won’t play, it should be a good one. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III are sitting out in preparation for the NFL draft after historic seasons that brought their teams to this moment. Still, the Panthers are loaded with talent at the skill positions for backup QB Nick Patti to distribute the ball to, and MSU’s wide receivers are explosive if QB Payton Thorne can find them.

Winning a NY6 bowl is a huge accomplishment, and emotions should be high for both programs as they try to finish their respective breakthrough seasons on a high note.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina | The main reason to watch this game is that the winning coach could be doused in a Gatorade-style mayonnaise bath. It’s going to be the best moment of bowl season, IMO. Also, it’s a decent game between two neighboring state schools. Enjoy! 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Missouri | The No. 1 Gamecocks have passed every test this season, including a thrilling win over Stanford just before Christmas. But road trips are never easy, and Missouri already nearly upset Baylor earlier this season. 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant is likely back from COVID-19 protocols, and if the Nets can get the play they got from James Harden on Christmas combined with a healthy Durant, watch out. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | The NHL schedule is heating back up after its COVID-19-related holiday pause, and this in-state rivalry showdown is a great way to get back going. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State | Wrap up 14ish hours of bowl games with this late-night clash between the Badgers and Sun Devils. ASU star QB Jayden Daniels will be tested by one of the stingiest defenses in the sport. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue

Tennessee was high on my “must-watch” list this season in college football. The Vols were a surprisingly entertaining team in year one under Josh Heupel that hung in some games it shouldn’t have thanks to an explosive offense. They’ll wrap up their season in their home state against a Purdue team that had its best season of the Jeff Brohm era. But they’ll be shorthanded because of pro departures. Star WR David Bell and DE George Karlaftis are sitting this game out as they begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

