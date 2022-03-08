Ascending Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Take on Surging Pelicans

Plus, six more tickets will be punched to the NCAA tournament tonight.

We had a peak March moment last night with the buzzer beater by Chattanooga to go dancing. It’s the type of shot you can’t help but watch over and over again.

We’ve got six more men’s NCAA tournament tickets to punch tonight and three women’s championships, which means at least nine more potential chances for some early-March drama. Plus, there’s an opportunity to watch Ja Morant in action and a pair of huge Champions League knockout stage matches.

MUST WATCH

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

SI’s Michael Pina profiled Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s remarkable rise to NBA superstardom today, breaking down how his improvement as a shooter has opened up the rest of his game and made him one of the best players in the league before his 23rd birthday.

Morant and Memphis have been producing plenty of highlights, and they’ve also been winning games. They currently sit in second place in the Western Conference, a half game clear of the Warriors for that second spot. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been finding a rhythm since adding CJ McCollum and are in the mix for a spot in the West’s play-in tournament.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool | A late push and some timely adjustments gave Liverpool a commanding edge in this tie through one leg. Can they hold on to it and advance to the quarterfinals? 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Champions League: FC Salzburg at Bayern Munich | Salzburg played Bayern well in the first leg, nearly coming away with a 1–0 victory before a late equalizer by Kingsley Coman. Still, the door is open for the Austrian side to topple one of the biggest clubs in Europe, which hasn’t played great football of late. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+

• Men’s college basketball: UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware | One of six men’s conferences with their championship game tonight, the CAA title should be a fun battle. Last night, we got a major March moment with David Jean-Baptiste’s buzzer beater for Chattanooga. Could we get another one in this game? 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

• Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins | This one pits two teams in the top eight of SI’s latest NHL power rankings. The Panthers are looking for a fourth straight win as part of a push for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Penguins have also played good hockey lately. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s

Saint Mary’s beat this Gonzaga team just 10 days ago, so the No. 1 Zags will be out for revenge in the WCC tournament championship game tonight. The Gaels did a remarkable job slowing down a Gonzaga offense that loves to run and is one of the nation’s most prolific scoring units, so we’ll see whether the Bulldogs can get out and push the pace in this one. Chet Holmgren was kept quiet in the teams’ recent meeting but dominated last night against a good San Francisco team and should be fun to watch in this one.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

