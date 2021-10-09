    • October 9, 2021
    Penn State Takes on Scary Iowa Defense in College Football

    Plus, the National League playoff series continue, and the Rangers and Islanders face off in NHL preseason action.
    Author:

    Spooky season is in full swing, even in college football. Notre Dame and Oregon surely will be haunted by last Saturday’s losses to Cincinnati and Stanford, respectively, and today No. 4 Penn State faces a scary road test against No. 3 Iowa.

    While the MLB playoffs may evoke terror in fans of the competing teams, the rest of us can delight as the National League playoff series continue. Today’s schedule also offers a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, as well as a preseason rivalry game between the Rangers and the Islanders.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    MUST WATCH

    College football: Penn State at Iowa

    sean-clifford

    No. 4 Iowa’s defense can be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. The Hawkeyes (5–0) lead all FBS teams with 12 interceptions, though that number was inflated by the six they snagged in last week’s 51–14 win against Maryland. Defensive back Riley Moss enters today’s game against No. 3 Penn State tied for the Big Ten lead with three interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns against Indiana.

    Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, though, will not make for easy pickings. The senior has 1,336 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Just eight teams have fewer turnovers than the three the Nittany Lions have given away so far.

    4 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • CFB: Oklahoma at Texas | Texas coach Steve Sarkisian looks to lead the No. 21 Longhorns to an upset win against the No. 6 Sooners in his first Red River Rivalry game. 12 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV
    • Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers | Max Fried, who will take the mound for the Braves in the second game of the series, pitched a complete-game shutout against the Padres in his second-to-last start of the regular season. He’ll aim to carry that momentum into the postseason. 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
    • Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants | The Giants hit a franchise-record 241 home runs in the regular season. Will their power surge continue in the playoffs? 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
    • Boxing: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder | In February 2020, Fury handed Wilder the first loss of his career, a technical knockout in seven rounds. Wilder returns to the ring in search of revenge. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Ted Lasso | The final episode of the hit soccer (er, football) show’s second season came out Friday, but between all the baseball and (American) football, I haven’t had time to catch up. I’ll make time today, because I don’t think I can avoid spoilers much longer. Apple TV+

    HIDDEN GEM

    New York Rangers at New York Islanders

    The Rangers finished last in their division last season, but they enter this season a team on the rise behind new coach Gerard Gallant and star forward Artemi Panarin. In their penultimate preseason game, they’ll take on the Islanders, who lost in the semifinals in each of the last two years but maintain Stanley Cup aspirations. With a healthy Anders Lee leading the way, the Isles are 3-0-1 in the preseason.

    7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

    sean-clifford
