Watch Man City vs. Tottenham to Cap Premier League Opening Weekend

Man City, Tottenham Cap Premier League Opening Weekend
The WNBA is back! After a month-long break for the Olympics, the league is back in full swing today with six games as the playoffs inch closer. Add in the final day of the first weekends of the English Premier League and NFL preseason, Summer League action, and even day baseball, and it would be hard to ask for much more on an August Sunday.
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH:
Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
After cruising to its third Premier League title in four years, Manchester City will begin its title defense with a tricky road match at Tottenham. City has certainly spent like it wants to repeat with the addition of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, and more spending could be on the way soon. The club’s rumored desire to add Tottenham star Harry Kane adds quite a subplot to an already-intriguing fixture. Kane has been in training with Spurs this week, but a decision on his future could come any day now.
The match also serves as the beginning of a new era for City, one without longtime top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona this summer. Aguero owns the Premier League record for most career goals with a single club.
11:30 a.m. ET
READ MORE:
- Who Will Win the Premier League Title? Follow the Uncapped Money. (Jonathan Wilson)
- Jack Grealish Transfer Is a Gamble, but It's One Man City Can Afford to Take (Jonathan Wilson)
- Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Opens Up on Man City's Harry Kane Transfer Strategy (Harry Winters)
LINEUP:
Carson Wentz may return for Week 1 after all, but we should get a good look at backup options Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in this one. We'll also get our first look at Sam Darnold in a Panthers uniform.
The Yankees have played tremendous baseball since the trade deadline despite a depleted pitching staff. One reason why has been the surprising contributions from crafty lefty Nestor Cortes, who gets the ball in this one. Between his strong mustache and strange windup, Cortes is always fun to watch.
There's a whole lot of star power on the floor for this one as the WNBA returns to action after its Olympic break. The Sky are 9–3 this season when Candace Parker plays, but Seattle's Big Three of Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart makes life difficult for anyone. That trio is coming off an Olympic gold for Team USA and the first Commissioner's Cup title.
HIDDEN GEM:
New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
The Olympic break came at a good time for the Liberty, who had lost seven of 11 heading into the pause. The opposite is true for the Lynx, winners of seven straight before the stoppage. With just over a month left in the regular season, how these two squads come out of the break will be critical for their playoff hopes.
The game also features some of the league’s brightest young stars, including two-time All-Star Napheesa Collier and former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu. Expect a fun one between two teams that love to push the pace.
7 p.m. ET
Happy streaming!
