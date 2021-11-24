Maui Invitational Final Headlines Full Day of College Hoops

Well, college basketball’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown didn’t quite live up to the considerable hype. Unlike last April’s Final Four thriller, Gonzaga jumped on UCLA early and never looked back, winning handily and looking like clearly the best team in the country in the process.

Unfortunately, not every big game can be a thriller. Still, as we head toward Thanksgiving weekend we have plenty more opportunities for incredible sports on TV. Today’s slate features plenty more college hoops (including Emoni Bates in action), Steph Curry on the floor in the NBA for the red-hot Warriors, and a battle of two of Europe’s best teams in the Champions League.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Wisconsin vs. St. Mary’s

The Maui Invitational final always feels extra special, even with this year’s tournament being played in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 restrictions in Hawai‘i. Both teams needed semifinal upset wins to get to this game—Wisconsin blitzed Houston early behind a three-point barrage by Jonathan Davis and hung on when the Cougars narrowed the deficit to just two in the closing seconds.

Saint Mary’s won a thriller Monday against Notre Dame before grinding out a victory over Oregon yesterday. It’s quite early in the season to be thinking about March, but winning a tournament like Maui will mean something come Selection Sunday for a pair of teams that, at least in the preseason, looked like potential bubble teams. Plus, the Badgers fans have been out in full force in Vegas so far this week and have made it feel like Madison Southwest, so the arena should be energized.

5 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Sporting CP | With two matches to go in the group stage, these two clubs are tied for second place in Group C. That means the stakes couldn’t be higher in this one for Dortmund, who’ll be without star Erling Haaland due to a hip injury. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

| With two matches to go in the group stage, these two clubs are tied for second place in Group C. That means the stakes couldn’t be higher in this one for Dortmund, who’ll be without star Erling Haaland due to a hip injury. Men’s CBB: UConn vs. Auburn | The whole day’s slate at the Battle 4 Atlantis is fantastic, but this is probably the game of the first round. Auburn freshman Jabari Smith is a likely top-five pick in next year’s draft, but UConn’s defense is tough to crack. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The whole day’s slate at the Battle 4 Atlantis is fantastic, but this is probably the game of the first round. Auburn freshman Jabari Smith is a likely top-five pick in next year’s draft, but UConn’s defense is tough to crack. Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves | Regardless of record, I’d watch Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards play regularly. But the T-Wolves have been particularly feisty of late, and that could make for a fun matchup against Towns’s former teammate Jimmy Butler and the Heat. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, watch on fuboTV

| Regardless of record, I’d watch Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards play regularly. But the T-Wolves have been particularly feisty of late, and that could make for a fun matchup against Towns’s former teammate Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Men’s CBB: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech | The star-studded Memphis Tigers under Penny Hardaway take on a tournament team from a year ago in Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 5–0, and haven’t won by fewer than 20 points in a game all season. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| The star-studded Memphis Tigers under Penny Hardaway take on a tournament team from a year ago in Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 5–0, and haven’t won by fewer than 20 points in a game all season. Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors | The Warriors own the NBA’s best record, while the Sixers have been treading water since losing Joel Embiid to health and safety protocols. But knowing how explosive Stephen Curry has been lately, I wouldn’t recommend ever missing one of his games. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

UCL: PSG at Manchester City

Group stage matches don’t get any more high-profile than this. City sits atop this loaded Group A despite falling 2–0 to PSG in the teams’ first group stage meeting, as PSG has dropped points in both its road matches so far. The amount of star power on the field should make for quite the show at Etihad Stadium. Either side taking three points would likely win that club the group.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

