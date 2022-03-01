March Gets Underway With Three Ranked Men’s College Hoops Clashes

This is March!

One of the best sports months of the year is officially here, and what better way to kick it off than an awesome slate of college hoops tonight. And if you like looking forward, there’s renewed hope that we might actually see MLB’s Opening Day on the last day of this month after all!

While we wait to hear whether the MLB can end its lockout in time for first pitch this month, kick back and enjoy three men’s college hoops matchups between pairs of top-20 teams. Plus, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young are all in action, as are the two hottest teams in the NHL.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Purdue at Wisconsin

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

In this de facto Big Ten title game, the No. 10 Badgers currently have a one-game lead over No. 8 Purdue and No. 20 Illinois with two games to play, and one of those games is against lowly Nebraska. That makes the implications for this game simple: A Wisconsin win means the Badgers will likely win the Big Ten title outright, while a Purdue win means the Boilers have a great chance to at least share the title.

When these two teams met in January, Johnny Davis poured in 37 points for the Badgers in a performance that vaulted him into the mix for National Player of the Year. Can Purdue star Jaden Ivey, a top-10 draft prospect himself, win the duel in round two? This one will be a blast.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Providence at Villanova | The No. 9 Friars already locked up the Big East title over the weekend, aided by No. 11 Villanova’s loss to No. 18 UConn last week. Still, this battle of two of the best teams in the nation will be big for NCAA seeding after Villanova edged out Providence in the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago in Providence. 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild | The Flames have rapidly ascended to the top of the Pacific division thanks to a dominant February that saw them win 10 of 11 games. They will now travel to Minnesota for the second half of a home-and-home with the Wild. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers | Luka vs. LeBron? Now that’s the kind of star power to get excited for. The Lakers have lost two straight coming out of the All-Star break, including a 123–95 blowout defeat to the Pelicans over the weekend. That’s not a good sign for L.A.’s hopes of playing in the postseason this year. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

• Men’s CBB: Arizona at USC | I know this isn’t football, but I’m still calling this Pac-12 After Dark. The Wildcats stayed the No. 2 team in the AP poll despite losing to Colorado over the weekend, while No. 16 USC tallied its 25th win of the year over the weekend in thrilling fashion over Oregon. 11 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

If it feels like every day in this newsletter I say a team is battling for the Eastern Conference title, it’s because there are a lot of teams in the mix! SI’s Michael Pina tried to make sense of a very messy conference title race this week, breaking down the factors that will decide who gets the No. 1 seed in the final 20-or-so games of the regular season. The Celtics have played elite basketball lately, though, and are squarely in the mix.

There’s also plenty to play for if you’re the Hawks, who currently sit in 10th in the East. That leaves them in the play-in tournament, but just two games clear of missing out on the postseason altogether.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

