Djokovic, Nadal Face Off in French Open

The last day of May is here, and the sports calendar isn’t slowing down just yet. While we wait for what should be a thrilling Warriors-vs.-Celtics NBA Finals to get started Thursday, we’ve got action worth watching in soccer, hockey, the WNBA and MLB. And that’s not even mentioning today’s headliner: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal on clay at the French Open.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

French Open Men’s Quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

It’s hard to imagine a more interesting quarterfinal than this one, a rivalry between two of the most storied players in the history of the sport. It’s a matchup we’ve had the privilege of watching 58 times, with Djokovic winning 30 and Nadal taking 28. They’ve faced off in every major tournament and played memorable matches against each other as pros since 2006. The winner of today’s match will likely have the inside track to winning at Roland Garros, which would either bring Djokovic into a tie with Nadal for 21 major championships all-time or give Nadal some separation from both Djokovic and Roger Federer.

So sit back and enjoy a matchup that always seems to live up to the hype.

3 p.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• World Cup Qualifying: Ukraine at Scotland | With its nation in the midst of a war with Russia, the Ukrainian soccer team has huddled in the Slovenian Alps with one goal in mind: qualify for the World Cup. With two wins (one today and one Sunday), Ukraine would claim UEFA’s final spot in Qatar. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees | The second month of the baseball season comes to a close today, and this matchup pits the team with the best record in MLB with perhaps the sport’s biggest surprise of the young season. That said, five straight losses for the Angels do create some questions about how good this team is, even with the best hitter in baseball on its side. 7:05 p.m. ET, TBS

• Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche | The NHL’s Western Conference final begins today, pitting two superstars in Edmonton’s Connor McDavid against Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Avs got more than they perhaps had bargained for from the Blues, but snuck through in Game 6 with a last-second goal from Darren Helm. They’ll have to slow down a high-scoring Oilers attack that averaged five goals per game in a series win over the Flames. 8 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

The two best teams in the WNBA to start the 2022 season face off in Las Vegas tonight. The Aces have taken things to another level this season since hiring Becky Hammon as their new coach, putting up some eye-popping point totals and flashing the type of balanced scoring necessary to make a run at a championship. The Sun should provide quite the test though, with defending league MVP Jonquel Jones headlining a roster with title hopes of its own.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

