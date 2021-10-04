Justin Herbert, Derek Carr Battle on ‘Monday Night Football’

Happy Monday, everyone. With no MLB games, no WNBA playoffs and the NBA and NHL both still in preseason mode, it’s about as sleepy a sports day as you’ll have in the fall. Thankfully, we have a great Monday Night Football matchup between two surprising teams out West to hold us over ahead of a big week in the sports world.

Here’s what to watch tonight.

MUST WATCH

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC West has been one of the NFL’s most entertaining divisions thus far, thanks mostly to the play of these two squads. The Raiders are off to a surprising 3–0 start thanks to a flair for the dramatic, earning a pair of thrilling overtime victories over the Ravens and Dolphins for their best start to a season since 2002. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert has continued to assert himself as one of the sport’s best young quarterbacks with a strong start under new coach Brandon Staley. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium last week in a huge win for the Chargers’ playoff hopes.

This should be an emotional, physical division matchup with plenty of offense. That’s a pretty good way to spend a Monday night … even if we can’t watch the Manning brothers’ theatrics along with it this week.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers | We’re just more than a week away from the start of the NHL regular season, but preseason action is here to hold us over. The Bruins just played an entertaining overtime game against the Rangers, so hopefully more fun is in store tonight in Philly. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| We’re just more than a week away from the start of the NHL regular season, but preseason action is here to hold us over. The Bruins just played an entertaining overtime game against the Rangers, so hopefully more fun is in store tonight in Philly. Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings | Midwestern foes face off in Detroit, where the Red Wings are off to a 3–1 start in preseason action after a poor 2020–21 campaign. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Midwestern foes face off in Detroit, where the Red Wings are off to a 3–1 start in preseason action after a poor 2020–21 campaign. Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers | The stars sat in last night’s Lakers-Nets preseason opener, but we might see Stephen Curry as the Warriors open their preseason slate in Portland. Damian Lillard is expected to have his workload managed carefully this preseason but could play in the coaching debut of Chauncey Billups. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The stars sat in last night’s Lakers-Nets preseason opener, but we might see Stephen Curry as the Warriors open their preseason slate in Portland. Damian Lillard is expected to have his workload managed carefully this preseason but could play in the coaching debut of Chauncey Billups. Ted Lasso | The penultimate episode of Season 2 dropped Friday, but if you’re like me you haven’t watched yet due to the busy sports weekend. It might be a good day to catch up. Apple TV+

HIDDEN GEM

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Two likely playoff teams in the Eastern Conference open their preseason slates tonight in Miami. It’s always somewhat difficult to form overarching opinions based on preseason games, but it should be interesting to see Kyle Lowry’s Miami debut after more than 600 games and a championship in Toronto. The Hawks will be shorthanded tonight without Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela, but hopefully we’ll get plenty of Trae Young highlights after his explosive run through the playoffs last season.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

