    December 13, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Cardinals Continue Push for No. 1 Seed Against Rams

    Plus, surging Grizzlies try to stay hot against the Sixers.
    Author:

    Happy Monday! After a weekend that featured pretty much everything you can think of in the sports world, we’ve got a quieter start to the week ahead. No NHL games tonight, no college football until Friday and a light week in college hoops because of final exams means we zoom in on the NBA tonight. Plus, a matchup you won’t want to miss on Monday Night Football.

    Here’s what I’m watching today. 

    MUST WATCH

    Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    kyler-murray

    The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC is on. Home field advantage throughout the playoffs has always been a nice perk, but that No. 1 seed has extra meaning starting this year with the expanded playoffs since only the top team in each conference gets a bye. The Cardinals are well positioned to claim that crown, but the Bucs and Packers are right on their tail.

    On the other side, the Rams need a win tonight to stay in legitimate contention in the NFC West, as well as to avenge a 37–20 loss earlier in the season to these Cardinals. L.A. hasn’t beaten a playoff contender since a Week 3 win over Tampa Bay.

    8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers | Watching the Cavs’ young core, even without Collin Sexton, has become one of my favorite parts of the NBA this season. Cleveland’s offense has really gotten going of late, including scoring 81 points in the first half last time out against the Kings. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Ohio, watch on fuboTV

    • Men’s college basketball: Cleveland State at Oklahoma State | It’s finals week at colleges across the U.S., which means it’s a light week in college hoops. Tonight’s best game pits an Oklahoma State team that is talented but ineligible for the postseason against the defending Horizon League champs. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    • Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers | The Suns have still lost just once since Oct. 27, a remarkable run that has made Phoenix look like a favorite to get back to the NBA Finals. They feel vulnerable in this spot, though, with Devin Booker out and Deandre Ayton questionable to play tonight. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

    Memphis has won seven of eight despite injuries and COVID-19-related absences thanks mostly to the continued emergence of second-year guard Desmond Bane. Bane joined the podcast The Crossover last week to talk about his rise from virtual unknown to first-round pick to now being a favorite for the league’s Most Improved Player award.

    Tonight, the Grizzlies will get a stiff test from the Sixers, who’ve won three straight road games and knocked off the Warriors in a prime-time Saturday-night showdown behind 26 points from Joel Embiid.

    8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

