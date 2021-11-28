Rams–Packers Offers Potential NFC Title Game Preview

Surely you didn’t get your fill of NFL action on Thanksgiving Day. While the overtime game between the Cowboys and Raiders provided some fun, the rest of the holiday schedule merely served to whet our collective appetite for today’s contests, which include fierce divisional battles in the NFC East and the AFC North as well as a clash between two of the top teams in the NFC as the Rams face the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Plus, the MLS playoffs continue with two conference semifinal matches, as seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake looks to score another upset.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY Network

Last season, the Packers beat the Rams to reach the NFC championship game. Their meeting this week looks like a potential NFC championship preview itself, though the Rams now have the benefit of quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the playoff game, Aaron Rodgers threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay, while Jared Goff threw for just 174 yards and one touchdown for Los Angeles. This season, though, Stafford is averaging 301.3 yards per game compared to Rodgers’ 257.1.

However, both teams are coming off losses in their most recent games. The Packers (8–3) fell 34–31 at Minnesota, while Stafford and the Rams (7–3) stumbled in a 31–10 defeat to San Francisco two weeks ago in which the quarterback threw two interceptions. However, Los Angeles could benefit from extra rest coming off its bye week.

4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants | With the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders, the NFC East is officially up for grabs. The Eagles (5–6) could move within one win of the first-place Cowboys with a victory, though Dallas has a game in hand. 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| With the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders, the NFC East is officially up for grabs. The Eagles (5–6) could move within one win of the first-place Cowboys with a victory, though Dallas has a game in hand. Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens | Lamar Jackson is expected to be back leading the Ravens’ offense after missing last week’s game due to illness. If Baltimore can beat the Browns, it will stay at least a game up on the second-place Bengals in the crowded AFC North. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| Lamar Jackson is expected to be back leading the Ravens’ offense after missing last week’s game due to illness. If Baltimore can beat the Browns, it will stay at least a game up on the second-place Bengals in the crowded AFC North. MLS playoffs: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union | A goal late in extra time pushed No. 2 seed Philadelphia to a 1–0 win over the No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls and into today’s Eastern Conference semifinals. 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

MLS playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake stunned the top-seeded Seattle Sounders in a six-round penalty shootout in the first round of the postseason. The last team into the playoffs in the Western Conference, the No. 7 seed faces a short turnaround from last Tuesday’s victory to today’s semifinal. Real Salt Lake did beat Sporting Kansas City in both meetings this season, including a 1–0 win in the regular season finale for both teams on Nov. 7.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.