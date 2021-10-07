Star QBs Duel in ‘TNF’ NFC West Showdown

After a big night of playoff action in both the WNBA and MLB, we now move into our first football/playoff baseball crossover weekend. The ALDS gets underway today, with the Red Sox heading to Tampa to take on the Rays, and the White Sox in Houston to take on the Astros. But tonight’s headliner in the sports world is the juiciest Thursday Night Football game of the year to date.

Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The last few Thursday-night matchups have been underwhelming, but this one should be outstanding ... at least on paper. The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in football, with the undefeated Cardinals in the pole position so far. But the Rams have looked the part of a contender so far, beating the Bucs two weeks ago behind the strong play of new QB Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s Seahawks have had an up-and-down start to the season but have legitimate playoff aspirations and one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. This should be quite the chess match between Sean McVay and Pete Carroll.

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

World Cup Qualifying: Jamaica at USA

The USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign continues in Austin as it hosts Jamaica. The U.S. team had an underwhelming start to qualifying with a pair of draws to El Salvador and Canada, but came alive in the second half against Honduras last month to claim three points on the road and settle the country’s nerves about qualifying for Qatar … at least for now. Jamaica has a talented side filled with many England-based players, but struggled putting all the pieces together during the first window and came away with just one point in three matches. Anything less than three points in a home match for the U.S. would be a significant disappointment.

