Star QBs Duel in ‘TNF’ NFC West Showdown

After a big night of playoff action in both the WNBA and MLB, we now move into our first football/playoff baseball crossover weekend. The ALDS gets underway today, with the Red Sox heading to Tampa to take on the Rays, and the White Sox in Houston to take on the Astros. But tonight’s headliner in the sports world is the juiciest Thursday Night Football game of the year to date.
Here’s what I’m watching tonight.
MUST WATCH
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
The last few Thursday-night matchups have been underwhelming, but this one should be outstanding ... at least on paper. The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in football, with the undefeated Cardinals in the pole position so far. But the Rams have looked the part of a contender so far, beating the Bucs two weeks ago behind the strong play of new QB Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s Seahawks have had an up-and-down start to the season but have legitimate playoff aspirations and one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. This should be quite the chess match between Sean McVay and Pete Carroll.
8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
- The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson (Conor Orr)
- NFL Power Rankings: Rams Hold Off Cardinals Despite Loss (Jenny Vrentas)
LINEUP
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros | Two teams that have cruised to division titles now face off in the first tilt of a five-game series. Houston won the season series 5–2, but ace Lance Lynn gives the White Sox a great chance on the road. 4 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
- Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | The Rays may lack star power, but there’s little doubt they were the AL’s best team this season. Shane McClanahan gets the ball to start against a divisional foe in the Red Sox, but you can expect to see plenty of arms (and arm angles) from the Tampa Bay bullpen in this one. 8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
- UEFA Nations League: France vs. Belgium | After disappointing runs at Euro 2020, these two squads would love another chance for a trophy. A win here would give them exactly that. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
- College Football: Houston at Tulane | These two teams have trended in opposite directions since Week 1, with Houston bouncing back for four straight wins after a season-opening loss to Texas Tech and Tulane losing three of four after nearly knocking off Oklahoma. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- College Football: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | Undefeated Coastal has scored 49 or more points in four of five games. Arkansas State has given up an average of 51.8 points per game in its last four. Bet the over and watch the touchdowns roll in. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV
HIDDEN GEM
World Cup Qualifying: Jamaica at USA
The USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign continues in Austin as it hosts Jamaica. The U.S. team had an underwhelming start to qualifying with a pair of draws to El Salvador and Canada, but came alive in the second half against Honduras last month to claim three points on the road and settle the country’s nerves about qualifying for Qatar … at least for now. Jamaica has a talented side filled with many England-based players, but struggled putting all the pieces together during the first window and came away with just one point in three matches. Anything less than three points in a home match for the U.S. would be a significant disappointment.
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
