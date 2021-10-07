    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    Star QBs Duel in ‘TNF’ NFC West Showdown

    Plus, ALDS Game 1s and USMNT continues qualifying campaign.
    Author:

    After a big night of playoff action in both the WNBA and MLB, we now move into our first football/playoff baseball crossover weekend. The ALDS gets underway today, with the Red Sox heading to Tampa to take on the Rays, and the White Sox in Houston to take on the Astros. But tonight’s headliner in the sports world is the juiciest Thursday Night Football game of the year to date.

    Here’s what I’m watching tonight.

    Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

    five-tool-newsletter

    MUST WATCH

    Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

    aaron-donald

    The last few Thursday-night matchups have been underwhelming, but this one should be outstanding ... at least on paper. The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in football, with the undefeated Cardinals in the pole position so far. But the Rams have looked the part of a contender so far, beating the Bucs two weeks ago behind the strong play of new QB Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s Seahawks have had an up-and-down start to the season but have legitimate playoff aspirations and one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. This should be quite the chess match between Sean McVay and Pete Carroll.

    8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros | Two teams that have cruised to division titles now face off in the first tilt of a five-game series. Houston won the season series 5–2, but ace Lance Lynn gives the White Sox a great chance on the road. 4 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
    • Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | The Rays may lack star power, but there’s little doubt they were the AL’s best team this season. Shane McClanahan gets the ball to start against a divisional foe in the Red Sox, but you can expect to see plenty of arms (and arm angles) from the Tampa Bay bullpen in this one. 8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
    • UEFA Nations League: France vs. Belgium | After disappointing runs at Euro 2020, these two squads would love another chance for a trophy. A win here would give them exactly that. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Houston at Tulane | These two teams have trended in opposite directions since Week 1, with Houston bouncing back for four straight wins after a season-opening loss to Texas Tech and Tulane losing three of four after nearly knocking off Oklahoma. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | Undefeated Coastal has scored 49 or more points in four of five games. Arkansas State has given up an average of 51.8 points per game in its last four. Bet the over and watch the touchdowns roll in. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    World Cup Qualifying: Jamaica at USA

    The USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign continues in Austin as it hosts Jamaica. The U.S. team had an underwhelming start to qualifying with a pair of draws to El Salvador and Canada, but came alive in the second half against Honduras last month to claim three points on the road and settle the country’s nerves about qualifying for Qatar … at least for now. Jamaica has a talented side filled with many England-based players, but struggled putting all the pieces together during the first window and came away with just one point in three matches. Anything less than three points in a home match for the U.S. would be a significant disappointment.

    7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    aaron-donald
    SI Guide

    Star QBs Duel in ‘TNF’ NFC West Showdown

    23 seconds ago
    nelly-korda
    Golf

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round

    29 minutes ago
    Leylah Fernandez
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP & WTA 1st Round

    40 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy