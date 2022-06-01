Skip to main content

Rangers, Lightning Continue Stanley Cup Chase

Plus, the USMNT is back in action against Morocco.

We had 14 goals in one hockey game last night and a four-set duel between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It made for a fun Tuesday in the sports world.

Can today’s slate match it? It’s headlined by Game 1 between the Lightning and Rangers, and there’s also a pair of soccer matches worth your time this afternoon and evening.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Rangers shake hands of Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

The Rangers continue to survive and advance, having won Game 7 on the road against the Hurricanes to move one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final. Now, they get perhaps their biggest test yet: The two-time defending champion Lightning. After coming back from a 3–1 deficit against the Penguins and 2–0 and 3–2 holes against the Canes, it’s hard to bet against these Rangers finding a way to win … especially with a star goalie Igor Shesterkin. But the Lightning have passed every test this postseason despite a difficult draw and have had plenty of time to rest after sweeping the Panthers.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals | Wednesday matinee baseball between a pair of NL pennant hopefuls should be a good way to spend the afternoon. Baseball’s “king of spin” Yu Darvish takes the bump for San Diego against Dakota Hudson, who is having a nice year so far in St. Louis. 1:15 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/Midwest/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup qualifying: Ukraine at Scotland | With its nation in the midst of a war with Russia, the Ukrainian soccer team has huddled in the Slovenian Alps with one goal in mind: qualify for the World Cup. With two wins (one today and one Sunday), Ukraine would claim UEFA’s final spot in Qatar. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Indiana Fever at New York Liberty | Neither of these teams are off to the start they were hoping for, with the Fever already making a coaching change and the Liberty the only team that still has just one win so far. Getting Betnijah Laney back healthy would be a big boost for this Liberty team, but until then even more pressure is on Sabrina Ionescu to create shots for a team trying to get back to the playoffs for a second straight year. 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

International friendly: Morocco at United States

With its spot in the World Cup later this year locked up, it’s now time for the USMNT (both individually and collectively) to begin preparations. Coach Gregg Berhalter enters these friendlies with a chance to tinker with lineups, while players get the chance to make their case to be in the team for the World Cup. One spot to watch is center back, where Berhalter is looking for a long-term answer after Miles Robinson’s torn Achilles took him out of commission for several months.

Morocco will also be in Qatar for the World Cup after making it through qualifying in Africa and features players with experience from multiple European leagues.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

