Lightning Try to Even Series vs. Rangers

One spot in the Stanley Cup Final has been locked up, as the Avalanche completed a sweep of the Oilers last night. The battle for the second spot seems far more intense through three games, and one team will move closer to a date with the Avs tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.

Also on tonight’s docket: An MLB showdown featuring two teams headed in opposite directions, the WNBA’s top rookie against some of the league’s biggest stars, and World Cup tune-ups in Europe.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers had the Lightning right where they wanted them, down 2–0 midway through a pivotal Game 3 on the road that could have given New York a three-zip series lead. But the two-time defending champs found a way to turn things around, battling back to tie things up before scoring in the final minute of regulation to seal a 3–2 win and swing the momentum of this series in a big way.

That brings us to today’s huge Game 4 that may decide this series. If the Lightning can protect home ice and tie things up at two games apiece, that 2–0 lead for the Rangers will feel like a distant memory. But if the Rangers can find a way to win tonight, they’ll get three cracks at advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, and two of them will be at Madison Square Garden.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• England at Germany | It’s World Cup tune-up season in the form of events like the UEFA Nations League. This matchup should produce plenty of intrigue, featuring two of Europe’s best teams that each have sky-high expectations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. 2:45 p.m. ET, Fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels | The wheels have come off after such a promising start to the season in Anaheim. The Angels have now lost 12 straight games to drop below .500 and fall 8.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. Things are trending in the opposite direction for the Red Sox, who have won five straight to get over .500 for the first time this season. 9:38 p.m. ET, NESN/Bally Sports West, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm | After being one of the worst teams in the WNBA last season, the Dream are off to an impressive 7–4 start behind the play of rookie Rhyne Howard, who leads Atlanta in scoring. Winning on the road against a veteran Storm team would be yet another sign that this Dream team is for real. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

The last time Jameson Taillon took the ball for the Yankees, he brought a perfect game into the eighth inning (as beautifully chronicled by SI’s Matt Martell). It was the latest in a string of incredibly impressive outings for Taillon, who has been a big part of the Yankees’ pitching staff resurgence. Can he silence the bats of the Twins, who are out to a 4.5 game lead in the AL Central and are showing the rest of MLB the blueprint for how to reload rather than rebuild?

7:40 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports North, watch on fuboTV

