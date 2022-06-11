The Lightning Are in a Familiar Place vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning tonight have a chance to clinch their third straight berth in the Stanley Cup Final with a win over the New York Rangers. They’d be the first franchise to do that since the Edmonton Oilers of the early 1980s. Elsewhere in sports, Rich Strike will race in the Belmont Stakes and there’s an exciting card at UFC 275.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have gone cold. After finishing off Carolina with 11 goals over two games and totalling 9 in the opening two games against Tampa Bay, New York’s attack has struggled. In the last three games of the Eastern Conference Final, all losses for the Rangers, they have managed just four total goals. If the Lightning can continue to lock down defensively, they’ll lock up a third straight chance to win the Stanley Cup.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• UEFA Nations League: Italy at England | Ordinarily a rematch of last summer’s Euro final would have huge hype surrounding it. But that’s not the case today for a number of reasons (Italy missing out on this year’s World Cup, no fans being able to attend the match because of a punishment levied against England for fan behavior during last summer’s tournament). Still, this is a competitive clash that England will likely use to continue to fine tune their squad for the World Cup. 2:45 p.m. ET, fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Belmont Stakes | Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is in the field but is not the favorite. Instead, We The People has the shortest odds. 5 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks | The Sparks fired coach and general manager Derek Fisher this week. Interim coach Fred Williams will have a tough assignment in his first game in charge, welcoming the first-place Aces to L.A. 9 p.m. ET, Facebook

HIDDEN GEM:

UFC 275

The main event tonight features Brazil's Glover Teixeira against Jiří Procházka of the Czech Republic. Last fall, Teixeira, 42, became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history and will defend his light heavyweight title for the first time. For the 29-year-old Procházka, it’s the biggest fight of his career. Also, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Talia Santos.

6:30 p.m. ET for early prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the main card, ESPN+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.