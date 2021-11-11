Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Into ‘Thursday Night Football’

    Plus, a key ACC showdown on the gridiron and UEFA World Cup qualifiers across the pond.
    Author:

    Thursday night is a football night, and with Lamar Jackson in action in the NFL and two potential future NFL QBs in action on the college side, there’s a chance this Thursday night will produce some pretty special plays. Also on tonight’s docket: the surprising Raptors in a divisional matchup with the Sixers and some key World Cup qualifiers in Europe.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

    USATSI_17114915

    I rarely miss opportunities to watch Lamar Jackson play. Jackson continued his outstanding 2021 season last week by leading a comeback win over the Vikings, another data point that SI’s Albert Breer used this week to prove Jackson is a better player today than he was in his ’19 MVP season. He has put together a special season so far, improving as a passer and decision-maker in addition to his electric running ability.

    On the other side, the Dolphins have been one of the league’s more disappointing teams and are off to a 2–7 start thanks to an anemic offense. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision with a finger injury.

    8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • CFB: North Carolina at Pittsburgh | Thursday college football is always fun, especially when it features a QB battle like this one, between Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett. This game has significant ACC Coastal division implications. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers | The Sixers have lost both games they’ve played this week since losing Joel Embiid due to a positive COVID-19 test. They’ll face a pesky Raptors team that has won using a rare formula in the modern NBA: pounding the offensive glass. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
    • Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers | Jimmy Butler is squarely in the early MVP mix thanks to his outstanding start to the season, which has lifted the Heat to one of the best starts in the Eastern Conference. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
    • World Cup qualifying: Iceland at Romania | Less than a week remains in the group stage of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying. Germany has already locked up Group J, but both Romania and Iceland are in the mix for second place and a playoff berth. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV
    • Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken | The Kraken have been inconsistent to start their inaugural season, but the atmosphere at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle has been top-notch. The Ducks are red-hot with five straight wins. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    HIDDEN GEM

    World Cup qualifying: Spain at Greece

    There’s plenty of drama in this qualifier with two match days left. Spain currently sits two points behind Sweden at the top of Group B, while Greece is four points behind Spain. To win the group and qualify for the World Cup without going through the playoff process, Spain really needs three points in this match. A draw would clinch their spot in a playoff but could eliminate them from winning the group if Sweden earns three points today. There will be plenty of tension on the field as both teams fight for their World Cup dreams.

    2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17114915
    SI Guide

    Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Into ‘Thursday Night Football’

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16763667
    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    How to Watch the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at California in Men's College Soccer

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_12866561
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Ecuador vs. Venezuela

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16503539
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Greece vs. Spain

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_10954102 (1)
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Malta vs. Croatia

    2 hours ago
    Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Romania vs. Iceland

    2 hours ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Slovenia

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Germany vs. Liechtenstein

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy