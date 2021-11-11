Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Into ‘Thursday Night Football’

Thursday night is a football night, and with Lamar Jackson in action in the NFL and two potential future NFL QBs in action on the college side, there’s a chance this Thursday night will produce some pretty special plays. Also on tonight’s docket: the surprising Raptors in a divisional matchup with the Sixers and some key World Cup qualifiers in Europe.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

I rarely miss opportunities to watch Lamar Jackson play. Jackson continued his outstanding 2021 season last week by leading a comeback win over the Vikings, another data point that SI’s Albert Breer used this week to prove Jackson is a better player today than he was in his ’19 MVP season. He has put together a special season so far, improving as a passer and decision-maker in addition to his electric running ability.

On the other side, the Dolphins have been one of the league’s more disappointing teams and are off to a 2–7 start thanks to an anemic offense. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision with a finger injury.

8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

CFB: North Carolina at Pittsburgh | Thursday college football is always fun, especially when it features a QB battle like this one, between Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett. This game has significant ACC Coastal division implications. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Thursday college football is always fun, especially when it features a QB battle like this one, between Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett. This game has significant ACC Coastal division implications. Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers | The Sixers have lost both games they’ve played this week since losing Joel Embiid due to a positive COVID-19 test. They’ll face a pesky Raptors team that has won using a rare formula in the modern NBA: pounding the offensive glass. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Sixers have lost both games they’ve played this week since losing Joel Embiid due to a positive COVID-19 test. They’ll face a pesky Raptors team that has won using a rare formula in the modern NBA: pounding the offensive glass. Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers | Jimmy Butler is squarely in the early MVP mix thanks to his outstanding start to the season, which has lifted the Heat to one of the best starts in the Eastern Conference. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| Jimmy Butler is squarely in the early MVP mix thanks to his outstanding start to the season, which has lifted the Heat to one of the best starts in the Eastern Conference. World Cup qualifying: Iceland at Romania | Less than a week remains in the group stage of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying. Germany has already locked up Group J, but both Romania and Iceland are in the mix for second place and a playoff berth. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

| Less than a week remains in the group stage of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying. Germany has already locked up Group J, but both Romania and Iceland are in the mix for second place and a playoff berth. Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken | The Kraken have been inconsistent to start their inaugural season, but the atmosphere at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle has been top-notch. The Ducks are red-hot with five straight wins. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

World Cup qualifying: Spain at Greece

There’s plenty of drama in this qualifier with two match days left. Spain currently sits two points behind Sweden at the top of Group B, while Greece is four points behind Spain. To win the group and qualify for the World Cup without going through the playoff process, Spain really needs three points in this match. A draw would clinch their spot in a playoff but could eliminate them from winning the group if Sweden earns three points today. There will be plenty of tension on the field as both teams fight for their World Cup dreams.

2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

