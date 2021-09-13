Lamar Jackson Hits the Road for Season Opener vs. Raiders

Week 1 of the NFL season is mostly in the books without too many surprises. Bears fans clamored for Justin Fields. Patrick Mahomes did Patrick Mahomes things. The Urban Meyer–led Jaguars showed they have a long way to go. We’ll wrap up Week 1 tonight with Lamar Jackson heading to Sin City for a matchup with the Raiders. Also worth watching tonight are a trio of key MLB matchups with playoff implications and the beginning of the final week of the WNBA regular season.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1 of the NFL season wraps up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens visiting the first full-capacity crowd for the Raiders in Las Vegas. Jackson’s Ravens were crushed by the injury bug this preseason, with the team’s top two running backs both lost for the season and star corner Marcus Peters also out for the year after a noncontact ACL tear. That doesn’t stop the expectations from being high in Baltimore, and rightly so given the presence of a star QB in his prime in Jackson. Meanwhile, it feels like a make-or-break year for the Jon Gruden era in Vegas after an 8–8 finish in 2020.

From a TV standpoint, this game also marks the debut of Eli and Peyton Manning’s Monday Night Football alternate telecast, which will air on ESPN2.

8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays | Winners of nine of 10, the Blue Jays have surged up the standings to claim (at least for now) an AL wild-card spot. To hold on to that spot, they’ll need to play well against the division-leading Rays, their opponent for six of their next nine games. 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| Winners of nine of 10, the Blue Jays have surged up the standings to claim (at least for now) an AL wild-card spot. To hold on to that spot, they’ll need to play well against the division-leading Rays, their opponent for six of their next nine games. Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces | The Wings need one win in their final two games to end a playoff drought and extend their season. That may be a tall task against the Aces, who at 21–8 are solidly in second place as the season enters its final week. 3 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Wings need one win in their final two games to end a playoff drought and extend their season. That may be a tall task against the Aces, who at 21–8 are solidly in second place as the season enters its final week. San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants | No team in baseball has a tougher remaining schedule than the Padres per Tankathon. Ten of the team’s final 20 games will be against the Giants, starting tonight in the Bay Area. Can San Diego hang on to its spot in the postseason despite that? 9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, watch on fuboTV

| No team in baseball has a tougher remaining schedule than the Padres per Tankathon. Ten of the team’s final 20 games will be against the Giants, starting tonight in the Bay Area. Can San Diego hang on to its spot in the postseason despite that? Burnley at Everton | Everton got off to a spirited start in the Premier League before the international break. Three points today against Burnley would put Everton tied at the top of the table four matches in. 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

The Mariners’ surprise wild-card campaign has been one of the more entertaining stories of the season, and these three games hosting the Red Sox will be critical in determining whether they’ll be able to finish the job and sneak into the playoffs. Boston has hung on to a wild-card spot despite a large COVID-19 outbreak that has yet to subside but is still just one game clear of the Yankees and three clear of the Mariners and Athletics in the wild-card race.

Eduardo Rodríguez will face off against Logan Gilbert on the mound in this one.

10:10 p.m. ET, NESN/ROOT Sports NW, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.