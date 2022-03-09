Suns-Heat Headlines NBA Slate, PSG Looks to Advance to UCL Quarterfinals

More teams are officially heading to the NCAA tournament after a fun Tuesday … including one men’s squad that didn’t even win its conference tournament! Today’s college hoops slate is lighter with more conference tournaments getting underway, but don’t fear: We still have a great sports slate to look forward to! The headliner: a battle between two of the biggest soccer clubs in Europe to advance in the men’s Champions League.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Champions League: PSG at Real Madrid

For a round-of-16 game, this one is about as big as they come.

The first leg of this tie was dramatic, with Madrid holding on for dear life until a stoppage-time breakthrough by Kylian Mbappé gave PSG a decisive goal. But the deficit is just one, and Real gets the luxury of hosting this all-important second leg at the Bernabéu. The pressure is all on PSG to be champions of Europe, considering the amount of money the club has spent and the star power they’ve brought in.

3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

• Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat | No. 1 in the East meets No. 1 in the West in this potential NBA Finals preview. Phoenix has opened a massive lead for the top spot in the West, and Miami’s hot play lately has given them a little cushion ahead of the surging Sixers and the rest of a crowded Eastern Conference race. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks | This rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals should be fun and has some significant playoff implications for both clubs. Any chance to watch Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the same time is worth taking. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers | This matchup pits a team on the right side of the cut line for a wild-card berth in the Capitals and an Edmonton team just on the outside looking in as the playoffs approach. 8 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Butler vs. Xavier

This is the biggest game of the day in college hoops from a bubble perspective. Xavier has struggled mightily of late to spoil a tremendous start to the season, losing seven of nine games to put them squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble with less than a week to go until Selection Sunday. That makes this close to a must-win against a Butler team that would count as a damaging loss for the Musketeers.

4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

