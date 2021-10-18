Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

Another fall football weekend is in the books, with upsets headlining Saturday’s college slate and favorites controlling the day in the NFL on Sunday. Add in an emotional WNBA title win for the Chicago Sky, walk-off wins in Atlanta for the Braves and grand slams galore in the ALCS, and it was quite the weekend to be a sports fan. The NBA returns tomorrow, but you’ll have to survive one day without basketball. Thankfully, we’ve got ALCS Game 3, a key Monday Night Football matchup of division leaders, and much more.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

After splitting two games in Houston, the ALCS heads to Boston for a pivotal Game 3. The Astros earned a comeback win in Game 1 thanks to clutch home runs by their stars and reminded the Red Sox of their most persistent flaw: a weak bullpen. But the Red Sox responded with grand slams in the first two innings of Game 2, and an early injury to Astros starter Luis Garcia put an already-thin pitching staff further behind the eight ball.

That sets up an intriguing third game at what should be an incredible atmosphere for baseball at Fenway Park. The Red Sox would seem to hold the pitching edge in the series right now, but a strong start by José Urquidy for Houston could swing things back in the Astros’ favor. Between the explosive nature of both of these offenses, the combustible crowd at Fenway and the stakes of this one, it’s simply a must-watch.

8:08 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans | They may be 3–2 on the season, but the Titans haven’t looked the part of a contender through five weeks. Tonight begins the stretch that will define whether Tennessee can seriously compete for a Super Bowl, with games against the Chiefs and Rams in addition to tonight’s tilt against Buffalo. Another reason to watch: Josh Allen has been on fire over the past few weeks. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| They may be 3–2 on the season, but the Titans haven’t looked the part of a contender through five weeks. Tonight begins the stretch that will define whether Tennessee can seriously compete for a Super Bowl, with games against the Chiefs and Rams in addition to tonight’s tilt against Buffalo. Another reason to watch: Josh Allen has been on fire over the past few weeks. New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs | One unique aspect of this early-season matchup: It marks the first game the Maple Leafs have played against a U.S.-based team since the NHL’s bubble in 2020. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| One unique aspect of this early-season matchup: It marks the first game the Maple Leafs have played against a U.S.-based team since the NHL’s bubble in 2020. Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers | The newest franchise in major American professional sports is on the east coast tonight for a matchup with the Flyers. So far, Kraken games have been a must-watch, with all three of them having been decided by exactly one goal. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Crystal Palace at Arsenal

Arsenal still sits in the bottom half of the Premier League table after its disastrous start to the season, but an unbeaten September has helped the Gunners get back on track. Can they continue that momentum after the international break? The first test comes today when Crystal Palace, which sits directly below Arsenal in the table, comes to Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal has conceded just one total goal in its last four Premier League matches, a key tenant in the team’s turnaround thus far. They’ll need that strong defense to continue into today’s match, considering they’ve produced just five goals of their own on the season.

3 p.m. ET, Peacock

