Astros Try to Close Out Red Sox in ALCS Game 6

The sports equinox last night was lots of fun, even if none of the games were instant classics. We could get another one on Sunday if the Dodgers force a Game 7 in the NLCS, but even if they don’t, there’s plenty of great action to look forward to this weekend. Tonight, the Red Sox look to fight off elimination in the ALCS, while some of the NBA’s most interesting teams face off in primetime.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Halfway through Game 4, it didn’t look likely that the Red Sox would head to Houston with a series deficit. Since that point, the Astros have gained all the momentum in the series, leaving Boston with its back against the wall tonight. The good news for the Red Sox is they’ll have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, who, outside of an ill-fated relief appearance in Game 4, has been one of the best pitchers of the postseason. But the Sox will need to wake up an offense that has gone dormant after an offensive explosion to start the series.

Luis Garcia takes the ball for the Astros after getting shelled early by Boston in Game 2 before leaving with a knee injury. The day off yesterday combined with Framber Valdez’s incredible Game 5 start should do wonders for an Astros bullpen that was taxed early in the series.

8:08 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers | The Nets made 17 threes, shot over 50% from deep … and still lost by 23 Tuesday in their opener against the Bucks. Tonight’s divisional matchup with the Sixers should be interesting, especially with the Ben Simmons–sized cloud hanging over Philadelphia right now. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Nets made 17 threes, shot over 50% from deep … and still lost by 23 Tuesday in their opener against the Bucks. Tonight’s divisional matchup with the Sixers should be interesting, especially with the Ben Simmons–sized cloud hanging over Philadelphia right now. College football: Memphis at UCF | These two Group of 5 powers in recent years have struggled this season. But they’ll face off tonight at the Bounce House. In particular, UCF has been gutted by injuries. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| These two Group of 5 powers in recent years have struggled this season. But they’ll face off tonight at the Bounce House. In particular, UCF has been gutted by injuries. Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers | The Lakers got 67 combined points from LeBron and AD in their season opener, but the fit of the roster (Russell Westbrook in particular) came into question in a loss to the Warriors. Can Los Angeles get revenge on the team that sent them packing in last year’s playoffs? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Lakers got 67 combined points from LeBron and AD in their season opener, but the fit of the roster (Russell Westbrook in particular) came into question in a loss to the Warriors. Can Los Angeles get revenge on the team that sent them packing in last year’s playoffs? Aston Villa at Arsenal | Alexandre Lacazette’s stoppage-time equalizer helped Arsenal avoid home embarrassment against Crystal Palace on Monday. A better performance needs to be in order today for the Gunners against Aston Villa. 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Edmonton Oilers at Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Oilers are off to an extremely hot start to the season, with four wins in as many tries and a combined 16 goals scored in their last three games. The Knights are headed in the opposite direction right now after consecutive losses. Friday night hockey in Sin City should be fun and provide a good early test to see of the Oilers’ legitimacy.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

