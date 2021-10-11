After 13-Inning Thriller, Red Sox and Rays Battle Again

A full NFL schedule and a 13-inning MLB thriller made for an incredible sports Sunday. And while you may still be thinking about whether Justin Herbert is the best player in football or how a deflected ball can be a ground-rule double, Monday’s sports slate isn’t much of a break. While Game 4 of the White Sox-Astros series was postponed due to rain, the three other MLB playoff games still make for a jam-packed day in the sports world, plus Lamar Jackson takes the field tonight to wrap up Week 5.

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Yesterday’s game between these two was steeped in controversy after a rarely seen rule cost the Rays a run in the 13th inning and eventually ended with an unlikely hero in Christian Vázquez winning it for the Red Sox. Put simply, the game was peak October baseball in front of a jam-packed crowd at Fenway Park.

Both teams now face the challenge of turning around and playing again less than 24 hours after such a physically and emotionally taxing contest. Both managers went deep into their bullpens yesterday, with the Red Sox burning today’s scheduled starter Nick Pivetta by using him for four clutch innings of relief. Alex Cora will turn to Eduardo Rodríguez for the start today, while the Rays are expected to rely on Collin McHugh early in a bullpen-led effort.

7:07 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers | This series has been easy to lose track of thanks to funky game times and a lack of offense. The pitching duels could continue into today’s Game 3 with a pair of talented young righthanders on the bump: Freddy Peralta for the Brewers and Ian Anderson for the Braves. 1:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

| This series has been easy to lose track of thanks to funky game times and a lack of offense. The pitching duels could continue into today’s Game 3 with a pair of talented young righthanders on the bump: Freddy Peralta for the Brewers and Ian Anderson for the Braves. San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers | So far, the Giants have faced Cy Young candidate Walker Buehler and 20-game winner Julio Urías and found a way to get a split. They’ll face yet another ace tonight in Max Scherzer and will need a strong start from Alex Wood to keep them in it on the road. 9:37 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

| So far, the Giants have faced Cy Young candidate Walker Buehler and 20-game winner Julio Urías and found a way to get a split. They’ll face yet another ace tonight in Max Scherzer and will need a strong start from Alex Wood to keep them in it on the road. World Cup Qualifying: Germany at North Macedonia | One of the most surprising results of this qualifying cycle came this past March, when North Macedonia somehow beat mighty Germany 2–1. Can it do the unthinkable again? The tiny nation of less than two million is in the mix to qualify for the World Cup. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Maybe Monday Night Football doesn’t exactly qualify as hidden, but on a day with three huge MLB playoff games, this one might fly under the radar a bit. That said, any opportunity to watch Lamar Jackson is not worth missing. Jackson has been as explosive as ever this season, despite all the injuries to his running backs and drops by his wide receivers, allowing Baltimore to get off to a 3–1 start. Meanwhile, the Colts have been competitive but haven’t closed out wins. They earned their first victory of the year last week against Miami to avoid an 0–4 start but could get back in the mix in the AFC South thanks to a relatively favorable upcoming schedule after this road test in Baltimore.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

