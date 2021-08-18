Watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees in Fight for AL Wild Card

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

Happy Hump Day! If you missed it Tuesday night, Jonquel Jones bolstered her WNBA MVP case by scoring her 2,000th career point in the Sun’s win over the Lynx. There should be plenty more star power on the floor Wednesday night, as Sue Bird and the Storm take on the Liberty in Brooklyn. That’s all part of a busy night in the sports world that also features MLB’s best rivalry with huge implications on the line.

Also on the docket tonight is MLS and NWSL action and some highly entertaining matchups at the Western & Southern Open. Here’s what I’ll be watching:

MUST WATCH:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep by the Yankees pushed the Bronx Bombers narrowly ahead of the Red Sox into second place in the AL East, as Aaron Boone’s club continues to play well since the trade deadline. The Yankees’ pitching staff held the Red Sox to just three runs in 14 innings yesterday, including 4 ⅔ scoreless frames from rookie righthander Luis Gil in the second game.

Wednesday night’s matchup feels like close to a must-win for the Sox, but they’ll get the good fortune of facing lefty Andrew Heaney, who has struggled mightily in pinstripes. Heaney has given up eight home runs in three starts for the Yanks. Nick Pivetta takes the ball for the Red Sox after consecutive outstanding starts against fellow division foes in Tampa Bay and Toronto.

7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty | The Storm look to bounce back from an OT loss against the Sky and keep pace at the top of the Western Conference against Betnijah Laney and the Liberty. 7:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Storm look to bounce back from an OT loss against the Sky and keep pace at the top of the Western Conference against Betnijah Laney and the Liberty. New York City FC at Philadelphia Union | City has been hot of late, earning a result in six straight MLS matches. They’ll have their hands full on the road in Philadelphia, though. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| City has been hot of late, earning a result in six straight MLS matches. They’ll have their hands full on the road in Philadelphia, though. Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC | Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is still out after injuring her knee playing for the USWNT in the Olympic semifinal, but this showdown is still worth tuning in for. While it does count in the NWSL standings, this match is also a semifinal. It’s part of the Women’s Cup, with the winner advancing to the final Saturday. More on that below. 7:30 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus

| Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is still out after injuring her knee playing for the USWNT in the Olympic semifinal, but this showdown is still worth tuning in for. While it does count in the NWSL standings, this match is also a semifinal. It’s part of the Women’s Cup, with the winner advancing to the final Saturday. More on that below. Bayern Munich vs. Paris-Saint Germain | As mentioned above, this match is the other semifinal of the Women’s Cup, hosted by Racing Louisville FC. The winner of this matchup of two European giants will face the winner of the two NWSL clubs. 5 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus

| As mentioned above, this match is the other semifinal of the Women’s Cup, hosted by Racing Louisville FC. The winner of this matchup of two European giants will face the winner of the two NWSL clubs. Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals | Like a good pitcher’s duel? Then this is the game for you. A pair of starters with ERAs well below 3 in Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA) and Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65 ERA) face off. 7:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Western & Southern Open

It’s a busy day just outside Cincinnati on both the men’s and women’s sides as players continue to prep for the U.S. Open later this month. Several top players including world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka hit the court tonight. One match to keep an eye on: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur takes on No. 6 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland, scheduled for around 5 p.m. ET. You won’t be disappointed with either player’s creative game.

The headliner matchup on the men's side comes later in the evening, with rising American Sebastian Korda matching up with No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

